Badminton Asia Championships: Dinesh Khanna’s 1965 feat still unmatched, can India end 60-year wait this week?

Dinesh Khanna’s 1965 feat of singles Asian Championship still unmatched, can Lakshya Sen end 61-year wait this week?

Written by: Shivani Naik
6 min readUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 09:03 AM IST
No Indian singles shuttler has won the Asian Championships since Dinesh Khanna's feat in Lucknow 1965. (Pic via Special Arrangement)No Indian singles shuttler has won the Asian Championships since Dinesh Khanna's feat in Lucknow 1965. (Pic via Special Arrangement)
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Many years after Dinesh Khanna won India’s first and only singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships, the Amritsar ace faced a ‘storm in a teacup’. His wife was glaring at the white metal tea set Khanna was given after winning the Asian title, in which she could never actually serve tea.

The rolling trophy that Khanna had won at Lucknow in 1965 ended up as a keepsake for the next Asian champion from Indonesia. The military junta commander from the next edition in Manila in 1969 had proposed that they would carve out a brand-new Asian rolling trophy. So, Khanna, who had won as an unseeded player, defeating Thai Sangob Rattanusorn 15-3, 15-11, was left with no trophy to flaunt on the shelves and a nonexistent gold medal, which is only mentioned on the Wikipedia page.

“After some years, my wife said, ‘What are we to do with the tea set? We couldn’t use it to drink tea. I couldn’t display a tea set in cabinets like a trophy. We got rid of it naturally!’” Khanna, now 83, laughs uproariously at the memory.

The rolling trophy that Khanna had won at Lucknow in 1965 ended up as a keepsake for the next Asian champion from Indonesia. The rolling trophy that Khanna had won at Lucknow in 1965 ended up as a keepsake for the next Asian champion from Indonesia. (Right) Khanna receiving the trophy from David Bloomer, president IBF, now named BWF (Images via special arrangement)

No Indian singles shuttler has won the Asian Championships since. Satwik-Chirag engraved their names in doubles in 2023. But from the outset, the Badminton Asia Championships, which start this Tuesday, and are high on Lakshya Sen’s priority list this season, have seemed a tough title to nail.

A fresh civil engineering graduate from Chandigarh’s Punjab University, Khanna – firmly in the shadow of Nandu Natekar and Suresh Goel – had given himself a year to devote to badminton. In 1963, playing the inter-state, he twisted his knee. An open-knee surgery followed, but on his comeback, he got a good six months of training with the big Indian names, and ended up at the three-week camp at Lucknow as India’s fourth-best singles player.

“The plan was to win a couple of rounds, then sit and watch the top badminton players of the world in action from the stands, because in Amritsar you hardly got to watch great badminton,” Khanna recalls. So he wound up in the quarters against Yoshinori Itagaki, a barely 5-foot Japanese, nicknamed ‘Bouncing Ball’ because of his relentless retrieving.

Khanna, an unapologetic and diligent defensive player himself with no pretension to pretty strokeplay, liked his afternoon naps for recovery and didn’t train much physically outside the court. “My teammates came to me before the quarters and said, ‘Woh toh ek ghante se skipping kar raha hai.’ (Itagaki was skipping for an hour). I said, ‘Main toh rest kar raha hoon. Theek hai, usko skipping karne do,’ (‘I will rest. It’s okay, let him skip,” he recalls.

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Indian Express coverage of the 1965 title by renowned Ron Hendricks .The press gallery was just behind the base line where Khanna was testing shuttles. Indian Express coverage of the 1965 title by renowned Ron Hendricks .The press gallery was just behind the base line where Khanna was testing shuttles.

It wasn’t self-confidence or anything. “At engineering college, somebody advised me to skip to improve speed. I must have tried on a hard surface. I couldn’t walk for the next 3 days, so I never skipped after that day,” he says. Itagaki lay in wait. Khanna took the first set 15-1, because the Indian’s impassive defence rattled the Japanese.

In the second, however, the rallies started. “A Hong Kong player with a fetish for stats later told me, the longest rally went to 50 strokes, and there were many of 40, too,” Khanna recalls. At 7-7, his feet had started shaking from exhaustion, but the thought of a third set with Itagaki jolted him at 12-12 to use his backhand to make the similarly tiring Japanese go for overheads, running even more.

The chair umpire would take a small timeout to inform organisers to keep two stretchers ready beside the court.

Not only would Khanna prevail, but he also defeated India’s best strokemaker, Suresh Goel, in the semis. Goel had evicted top seed Yew Cheng Hoe in the quarters. But finding himself in the finals was surreal for Khanna. “I had no tension. Just surprised that I was initially watching from the stands as a fan, but ended up playing the final myself,” he says.

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The Nehru Memorial in Delhi that followed the Asian Championships in Lucknow, was virtually another top Asian meet. Khanna faced Yew Cheng Hoe who was the top seed in Asians and Nehru both, and defeated him in the finals of Nehru Memorial. The Nehru Memorial in Delhi that followed the Asian Championships in Lucknow, was virtually another top Asian meet. Khanna faced Yew Cheng Hoe who was the top seed in Asians and Nehru both, and defeated him in the finals of Nehru Memorial.

Inspiration came from a Lucknow legend. “India wasn’t great at sport then. But before the final, KD Singh Babu, who had won Olympic golds with Dhyanchand, shook hands with me and wished me luck. I thought to myself, if this Indian can win gold, why can’t I at least win an Asian Championship! I played freely, stroked well and struck the perfect length,” Khanna recalls.

Leading 12-7 in the second, he suddenly stuttered to 12-11. But Natekar’s advice to cross the shuttle, instead of sending it to the baseline from the net, helped him. “That time, nobody pumped fists. We had to show we were humble. So I was reluctant to raise my hand and announce my own victory,” he recalls.

Dinesh Khanna Being received at Amritsar Railway station by family and friends after winning Asian Championships and the Nehru Memorial which followed. (Image via special arrangement) Dinesh Khanna Being received at Amritsar Railway station by family and friends after winning Asian Championships and the Nehru Memorial which followed. (Image via special arrangement)

A week later, he had to prove it was no flash in the pan when the caravan with top players moved to Delhi for the Nehru Memorial – with Khanna pulling off the second straight title. He had only won the state championships before.

Radio commentator Jasdev Singh would grill him about why he played so defensively. He quipped, “I’m born in Gandhi-Nehru’s land, so I choose non-violence.”

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It’s also how the storm about the tea cups, of 1965 Asian Championship vintage, quietly subsided, at the wife’s decluttering insistence and Khanna’s quiet acquiescence.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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