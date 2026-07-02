Badminton’s 3×15 scoring for all domestic tournaments, to debut at Ernakulam

All major domestic events, including Zonal Championships, Ranking Tournaments and National Championships will be conducted under the new format. (File)

The first tournament with Badminton World Federation (BWF)’s 15×3 scoring system in India after the format was approved, will be the Yonex-Sunrise All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament, scheduled to be held in Regional Sports Centre, Ernakulam, from July 7 to 14.

“The move is aimed at ensuring Indian shuttlers transition seamlessly into the new format, adapt early to its tactical and physical demands, and sustain the success and competitive edge that has defined India’s rise as a badminton powerhouse globally,” a Badminton Association of India press release said.

Under the revised format, matches will continue to be played as best-of-three games under rally-point scoring, but each game will now be played to 15 points instead of 21. A two-point lead remains mandatory from 14-all, with games capped at 21 points, where the next point becomes decisive at 20-all (earlier 30-29).