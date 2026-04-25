Why badminton’s 15X3 scoring system draws ire: ‘Tennis, football don’t try these stunts’

In a letter sent to the Badminton World Federation, Indian coach and former Olympian and Top 20, Vimal Kumar had pleaded with the world body to reconsider its push for the 15X3 scoring system that could come into action from January 2027.
Writing to BWF president, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, the coach had echoed sentiments of several players and coaches around the world, asking for the core ethos of the game to be maintained, while offering other suggestions.
“None of the other major sports like tennis, football keep fiddling with their scoring format or match duration like this,” he told the Indian Express. “Next will be plastic shuttles,” he sighed.
Here is the letter written by Vimal to BWF:
” I am a former international player from India, an Olympian (1992), former world top-20 player, and currently deeply involved in high-performance coaching and athlete development. My views are based on decades of direct experience as a player, coach, and administrator.
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While I fully support BWF’s long-term vision for the sport, I strongly believe that altering the existing scoring system risks diluting the core essence of badminton—its physical toughness, tactical depth, and mental resilience. The current 21-point best-of-three format is working extremely well and should not be compromised without exhaustive consultation.
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– Retain the 21-point format for Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles, especially at Tour 1000 and 750 events.
– If experimentation is required, restrict the 15-point format to Tour 500 and lower-tier events, or to non-singles disciplines.
– Singles events are the most watched, most prestigious, and commercially most valuable disciplines and must be protected.
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– Extend tournament duration rather than shortening matches.
– Additional rest days improve match quality and player longevity.
– Badminton is among the toughest sports globally and must retain its physical and mental demands.
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– The current calendar is overcrowded and poorly sequenced.
– Conduct the World Championships once every three years and introduce prize money.
– Rotate major events over a three-year cycle:
– Year 1: Sudirman Cup
– Year 2: Thomas & Uber Cup
– Year 3: World Championships
This rotation will restore prestige, anticipation, and performance quality.
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– Reintroduce home-and-away matches on the lines of the Davis Cup in tennis.
– This will significantly improve fan engagement, national visibility, and media impact.
– Centralised venues with multiple courts dilute spectator experience and historical value.
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– Increase Tour 1000 and 750 event draws to 64 players.
– Extend tournament duration accordingly to ensure competitive depth and fairness.
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– Designate select Tour 1000 events—All England, Indonesia Open, Denmark Open, China Open, and Malaysia Open—as Badminton’s equivalent of “Grand Slam” events over time.
– This will elevate global stature, sponsorship interest, and public engagement.
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– Men’s and Women’s Singles attract the strongest global following and should receive maximum prize money, visibility, and format protection.
– Other disciplines may explore shorter formats without affecting the sport’s core identity.
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– At present, crucial points are often decided by service faults, net touches, or other contentious calls, where players have no option but to accept the umpire’s decision.
– Introducing a limited referral or review system would make matches fairer, more transparent, and more engaging for both players and spectators.
– Such a system would reduce avoidable controversies and enhance confidence in officiating, especially in high-stakes matches.
– I strongly recommend that BWF actively consider and pilot this aspect as part of the sport’s evolution.
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– Commercial growth will not come from scoring changes alone.
– Focus instead on:
– Improving tournament quality worldwide (player services, logistics, presentation)
– Exploring a global badminton league (approx. 21 days annually)
– Year-end qualification based on performances in Tour 1000, 750, and 500 events only
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– Changes of this magnitude must not be based on inputs from a limited group.
– I strongly recommend that BWF:
– Seek structured feedback from current elite players, coaches, sports scientists, broadcasters, and event organisers.
– Ensure wider consultation across continents, particularly Asia and Europe.
– Treat active players and performance coaches as key stakeholders in policy decisions.
Inclusive consultation will lead to balanced, informed, and sustainable decisions.
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Badminton’s greatest strength lies in its toughness, skill, stamina, and mental resilience. These must be preserved while ensuring fairness, transparency, and player confidence in match officiating.
I respectfully urge BWF to consider these points carefully before implementing irreversible changes. These views are shared with the sole intention of protecting the integrity and future of our sport.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Yours sincerely,
Vimal Kumar
Olympian (1992) | Former World Top-20 Player
Recipient, Dronacharya Award – Government of India
Director & Co-Founder
Centre for Badminton Excellence (CBE)
(formerly Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy).