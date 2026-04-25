Why badminton’s 15X3 scoring system draws ire: ‘Tennis, football don’t try these stunts’

Writing to BWF president, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, the coach had echoed sentiments of several players and coaches around the world, asking for the core ethos of the game to be maintained, while offering other suggestions. (File)

In a letter sent to the Badminton World Federation, Indian coach and former Olympian and Top 20, Vimal Kumar had pleaded with the world body to reconsider its push for the 15X3 scoring system that could come into action from January 2027.

Writing to BWF president, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, the coach had echoed sentiments of several players and coaches around the world, asking for the core ethos of the game to be maintained, while offering other suggestions.

“None of the other major sports like tennis, football keep fiddling with their scoring format or match duration like this,” he told the Indian Express. “Next will be plastic shuttles,” he sighed.