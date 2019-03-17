B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Swiss Open final Live?

B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final Live Streaming: A day after toppling reigning Olympic champion Chen Long in the semifinal of the men’s singles event of the Swiss Open, Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth on Sunday will lock horns with Chinese shuttler Shi Yuki in the final. The Indian shuttler, who is currently the world number 22, secured a 21-18 21-13 win the semifinal clash. The Chinese opponent put on a dominant show in the initial phase making the first game was tight but the second was completely dominated the second.

It was Praneeth’s maiden victory against Long in three attempts. The Indian had to faced defeat at the Indonesian Master earlier this year and at Asian Championship last year in April.

When is B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final?

B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final match will take place on March 17, 2019, Sunday.

Where will B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final take place?

B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final match will be played in Basel, Switzerland.

What time will B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final clash begins on the broadcasting channel?

B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final match is expected to begin after 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final?

B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final match will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final?

B Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuki, Swiss Open final match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.