Toggle Menu
B Sai Praneeth stuns Olympic champion Chen Long to move to Swiss Open finalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/b-sai-praneeth-stuns-olympic-champion-chen-long-to-move-to-swiss-open-final-5629985/

B Sai Praneeth stuns Olympic champion Chen Long to move to Swiss Open final

B Sai Praneeth toppled world number five and reigning Olympic champion Chen Long to breeze into the final of the men's singles event of the Swiss Open, on Saturday.

Sai Praneeth
B Sai Praneeth initially faced stiff resistance from the former Chinese world number one. (Source: PTI File Photo)

Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth toppled world number five and reigning Olympic champion Chen Long to breeze into the final of the men’s singles event of the Swiss Open, on Saturday.

World number 22 Praneeth initially faced stiff resistance from the former Chinese world number one and Rio Olympic gold medallist before prevailing 21-18 21-13 in the semifinal clash.

While the first game was tight, the Indian shuttler completely dominated the second, ending the match in 46 minutes.

It was Praneeth’s first win over Long in three attempts. he had lost to him at the Indonesian Master early this year and at Asian Championship last year in April.

Advertising

Praneeth will now fight it out with top seed Chinese Shi Yuki in the final, which will be his first since the Thailand Open victory in June 2017.

P Kashyap, Ajay Jayaram, Sameer Verma and Shubankar Dey also featured in the men’s singles but none could go beyond the second round.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Saina Nehwal advised hospitalisation after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis
2 Chen Yufei: The return of the dragon
3 Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma look to put behind All England Championships disappointment at Swiss Open