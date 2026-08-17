Ayush Shetty upsets World no 1 and world champion Shi Yuqi

Underdog home favourite taking on World champion in first round of a World Championship is script for a blockbuster.

The script was delivered on Monday as Unseeded Ayush Shetty took down World no 1 Shi Yuqi 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in a 73 minutes thriller.

Ayush survived a scare in the third game as he gave away a lead of 17-6 before winning 21-19.

“It was a bit immature of me and I knew he was not going to give me easy points,” Ayush said after the win.

Backed by a partisan crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, Ayush started with a lead in the first game. He started with three consecutive points and never gave away the lead.