Ayush Shetty upsets World no 1 and world champion Shi Yuqi

Pritish Raj works with sports team at The Indian Express' and is based out of New Delhi. ... Read More
Underdog home favourite taking on World champion in first round of a World Championship is script for a blockbuster.
The script was delivered on Monday as Unseeded Ayush Shetty took down World no 1 Shi Yuqi 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in a 73 minutes thriller.
Ayush survived a scare in the third game as he gave away a lead of 17-6 before winning 21-19.
“It was a bit immature of me and I knew he was not going to give me easy points,” Ayush said after the win.
Backed by a partisan crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, Ayush started with a lead in the first game. He started with three consecutive points and never gave away the lead.
Ayush displayed immaculate defence and used his booming smash effectively. He led 11-5 at the mid game break.
While Shi tried coming back after that with two powerful smashes and a couple of deceptive drops, Ayush held his fort with down the line smashes and placement of his drops.
Ayush won the first game 21-14 with a powerful smash.
After the change of sides in the second game, Shi started on the front foot with a 4-2 lead as Ayush faltered on the net.
Shi used the faster side to his advantage and won three points on a trot but Ayush didn’t let him run away with the lead.
Shi led 11-9 at the mid-game break.
Going back to the faster side, Ayush started with the lead in the decider and scored one precise down the line smash and a powerful smash on Shi’s body.
After two astonishing smashes, Ayush started forcing errors from Shi as the Chinese hit twice on net and lifted two shots outside.
Ayush led 11-5 at the mid-game break.
As the shuttlers changed sides, Ayush was impeccable with his shot selection and took five straight points to make it 16-6.
He, then, produced a body smash to make it 17-6 before conceding three points to the Chinese.
Shi took two more points as it looked like he was regaining his confidence. However, Ayush made it 18-12 with a good shot.
Ayush conceded three more points as Shi reduced the deficit to three points with 15-18.
Ayush got lucky in the 19th point as Shi played one shot which was going wide and then hit one wide to make it 15-19. Ayush got the match point by a matter of inches as his smash was barely inside.
Shi saved two match points with one precise drop and a body smash and then Ayush hit two on the net as pressure got to him with the score at 19-20.
The Indian shuttler held his composure and pushed one to wrong football Shi and upset the top seed in front of the raucous fans.
“Home support is definitely an energy booster for me. It helped me in the tough moments,” he said.
Ayush will face the winner of Dumindu Abeywickrama and Adriano Viale.