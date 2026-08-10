‘Prepared to play World No.1’: Ayush Shetty ready for Shi Yuqi test at Worlds

It’s a video from last August, though the Chinese World No 1 Shi Yuqi had been forced into the training set-up by Ayush Shetty’s frame-sake, the 6’4″ giant Viktor Axelsen. A coach would stand on a wooden crate about a foot and a half tall. A fan-blower placed behind the coach would mimic drift, while his smashes simulated the vantage from where smashes could rain down. Yuqi went six bitter Decembers without defeating the big Dane from 2017-2023, so he might have breathed a sigh of relief after the double Olympic champ announced his retirement.

The coach was back atop the box, though – this time as the defending World champion- and seeks to beat the Indian.

Ayush is no nemesis yet, and has lost the last three times – almost lopsidedly at the Asian Championship final in April, where the youngster admits he was “outplayed.” Why then is there a massive buzz about the Delhi Round 1 faceoff, when rankings dictate his World Championships debut could end in the first match? It’s precisely that ‘atop the box’ threat that could see the Chinese crack – though crumbling remains to be seen.

“Big smash. Fresh legs. Can crack,” said national head coach Pullela Gopichand about Ayush’s chances. He will be very surprised if Shi starts comfortably.

“Ayush couldn’t have asked for a tougher draw,” opined Sagar Chopda, his coach at Bengaluru’s Badminton Centre of Excellence. “But I’m guessing Shi Yuqi would’ve seen the draw and wondered, ‘Oh no, I have to play a tough first round.'”

Ask the man himself. “As an unseeded player, I was prepared to play No 1. He is tough, but I’ve gotten better mentally than at the Asian Championship. I’m expecting great support. It’ll be exciting. More excitement than home pressure,” he said, inviting Delhi’s badminton and non-badminton fans to fill up Indira Gandhi Stadium next Monday.

And if the All England, where Lakshya Sen sent Shi Yuqi packing in Round 1, were anything to go by, the sport is ready to ‘India-Pakistanise’ the India vs China rivalry with several prior tournaments pitting the powerhouse against the prolific Indians. Ayush vs Shi flows in the same context, lighting up Day 1 at Delhi.

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Tough Draw

The Chinese haven’t been in great nick since the Thomas Cup, with six losses through 2026, mostly because they haven’t peaked beyond the Asian and Thomas titles. Still, the rhythm would be a little off when the Ayush smashes rain down.

Typically, court conditions need adapting, and a tall attack can resemble an ambush even as the all-important quality of lifts goes awry. Badminton crucially flips on lifts, especially against an attacking opponent like Ayush who will punish poor lengths. Shi Yuqi got better at facing Axelsen in later years, and wasn’t bothered by an exhausted Ayush at the Asian Championship, as the Indian tactically blundered. “New tournament, new match,” he said, even as the 21-8, 21-10 final is used as a lesson in what not to do, rather than some deep gash on confidence.

He isn’t in revenge mode either. It wouldn’t amount to much. While he pumps his fists much more now and said the aggression gives him more energy, he would rather adopt the inscrutable face that Sen sports. “My natural side is more laid-back, and I don’t express much,” he added, hoping his game does the big booming. Admiration is graciously accepted when big names tweet him out, but the goal is to “focus on myself and being more accurate on shots.”

“I want to set my own benchmark,” he said, not drawing on the yoke of pressure from the previous Indian medallist, as he works with coach Irwansyah, who is chiselling two tall games, his alongside Sindhu’s. “Training with Coach Irwan is tougher, longer sessions, improving speed. I can share anything with him,” he said.

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Chopda said Ayush has reasons to feel confident because he has beaten the likes of Lee Chia Hao and Lee Zii Jia in early rounds. Gopichand points out that the big names, Shi Yuqi, Jojo Christie, Kunlavut and Li Shifeng, also get tougher to beat deeper in tournaments.

Ayush’s smash is a certain weapon. “But he needs to use it judiciously and mix with clears and drops,” Chopda said. Shi Yuqi has spent the last few years for just that hit. But when he finds the opportunity, nobody has answers to the uncomplicated, no-holds-barred Ayush smash. Keeping the attack uncomplicated is no simple matter, though.