‘Prepared to play World No.1’: Ayush Shetty ready for Shi Yuqi test at Worlds

Ayush Shetty faces defending champion Shi Yuqi in a daunting World Championships opener, but his power game and growing confidence offer the Indian hope of an upset.

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMumbaiUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 07:45 PM IST
Ayush Shetty will face World No 1 Shi Yuqi in the first round of the Badminton World Championships. (Express Photo and AP)Ayush Shetty will face World No 1 Shi Yuqi in the first round of the Badminton World Championships. (Express Photo and AP)
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It’s a video from last August, though the Chinese World No 1 Shi Yuqi had been forced into the training set-up by Ayush Shetty’s frame-sake, the 6’4″ giant Viktor Axelsen. A coach would stand on a wooden crate about a foot and a half tall. A fan-blower placed behind the coach would mimic drift, while his smashes simulated the vantage from where smashes could rain down. Yuqi went six bitter Decembers without defeating the big Dane from 2017-2023, so he might have breathed a sigh of relief after the double Olympic champ announced his retirement.

The coach was back atop the box, though – this time as the defending World champion- and seeks to beat the Indian.

Ayush is no nemesis yet, and has lost the last three times – almost lopsidedly at the Asian Championship final in April, where the youngster admits he was “outplayed.” Why then is there a massive buzz about the Delhi Round 1 faceoff, when rankings dictate his World Championships debut could end in the first match? It’s precisely that ‘atop the box’ threat that could see the Chinese crack – though crumbling remains to be seen.

“Big smash. Fresh legs. Can crack,” said national head coach Pullela Gopichand about Ayush’s chances. He will be very surprised if Shi starts comfortably.

“Ayush couldn’t have asked for a tougher draw,” opined Sagar Chopda, his coach at Bengaluru’s Badminton Centre of Excellence. “But I’m guessing Shi Yuqi would’ve seen the draw and wondered, ‘Oh no, I have to play a tough first round.'”

Ask the man himself. “As an unseeded player, I was prepared to play No 1. He is tough, but I’ve gotten better mentally than at the Asian Championship. I’m expecting great support. It’ll be exciting. More excitement than home pressure,” he said, inviting Delhi’s badminton and non-badminton fans to fill up Indira Gandhi Stadium next Monday.

And if the All England, where Lakshya Sen sent Shi Yuqi packing in Round 1, were anything to go by, the sport is ready to ‘India-Pakistanise’ the India vs China rivalry with several prior tournaments pitting the powerhouse against the prolific Indians. Ayush vs Shi flows in the same context, lighting up Day 1 at Delhi.

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Tough Draw

The Chinese haven’t been in great nick since the Thomas Cup, with six losses through 2026, mostly because they haven’t peaked beyond the Asian and Thomas titles. Still, the rhythm would be a little off when the Ayush smashes rain down.

Typically, court conditions need adapting, and a tall attack can resemble an ambush even as the all-important quality of lifts goes awry. Badminton crucially flips on lifts, especially against an attacking opponent like Ayush who will punish poor lengths. Shi Yuqi got better at facing Axelsen in later years, and wasn’t bothered by an exhausted Ayush at the Asian Championship, as the Indian tactically blundered. “New tournament, new match,” he said, even as the 21-8, 21-10 final is used as a lesson in what not to do, rather than some deep gash on confidence.

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He isn’t in revenge mode either. It wouldn’t amount to much. While he pumps his fists much more now and said the aggression gives him more energy, he would rather adopt the inscrutable face that Sen sports. “My natural side is more laid-back, and I don’t express much,” he added, hoping his game does the big booming. Admiration is graciously accepted when big names tweet him out, but the goal is to “focus on myself and being more accurate on shots.”

“I want to set my own benchmark,” he said, not drawing on the yoke of pressure from the previous Indian medallist, as he works with coach Irwansyah, who is chiselling two tall games, his alongside Sindhu’s. “Training with Coach Irwan is tougher, longer sessions, improving speed. I can share anything with him,” he said.

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Chopda said Ayush has reasons to feel confident because he has beaten the likes of Lee Chia Hao and Lee Zii Jia in early rounds. Gopichand points out that the big names, Shi Yuqi, Jojo Christie, Kunlavut and Li Shifeng, also get tougher to beat deeper in tournaments.

Ayush’s smash is a certain weapon. “But he needs to use it judiciously and mix with clears and drops,” Chopda said. Shi Yuqi has spent the last few years for just that hit. But when he finds the opportunity, nobody has answers to the uncomplicated, no-holds-barred Ayush smash. Keeping the attack uncomplicated is no simple matter, though.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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