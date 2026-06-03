No respite for Chinese World No 15 Weng Hong Yang from Ayush Shetty

The sonic storm produced by Indonesian badminton crowds at the Istora Senayan arena this year, is something akin to what top floor tower residents of Vile Parle (E) in Mumbai might relate to. Flights taking off in close vicinity, and the Churchgate-Borivali local trains chugging along non-stop in the neighbourhood. Whatever sources of sound-making it was that Indonesia’s Gen Z has procured this year for their Super 1000 badminton, mimicing multiple high-speed trains, could not have been kept out by noise-cancellers, even if Ayush Shetty and Weng Hong Yang had strapped them on.

In the end, Ayush allowed the cacophony to become ambient sound to his own raised pitch. And Weng disintegrated, terribly angsty and error-prone, especially after the Indian picked up pace after trailing 8-21,11-15 in the second. He lost 8-21, 22-20, 21-15.

The source of the ruckus was Indonesian mens doubles pair Raymond Indra – Nikolaus Joaquin playing on Court 2. But given the number of Indonesian doubles pairings – 18 across three categories, which is 6 times their singles participation of 3 – the noise streaming out of badminton’s most iconic arena tends to be endless with one or another always on one of the courts.

Ayush led early in the match and then nosedived to lose the opener 8-21. Weng still searching for revenge after Ayush showed him up at the Thomas Cup, would’ve imagined he had secured a turnaround as the Indian flatlined from 7-14 to lose the opener 8-21. It looked tricky for the Indian at 11-15, but he went on a 6-point run to reach 17-15, like an express train. There were belligerent net attacks, monster down-the-line smashes, and an intent to snap at the heels, exacerbated by the noise heavily enveloping even the sequestered Court 3.

The Chinese can be a hard nut to crack if allowed to dictate the tempo. But except for Shi Yuqi, Ayush has shown the ability to take out every other Chinese – Li Shifeng, Hong Yang and Weng Zheng Xing, the next three in line. He knew Weng could be put under pressure, and Ayush did what was needed clinically, clutch in big points.

The first signs are always his stomping stride to the net. He took the initiative on the tumbles, always baiting the World No 15. He’s only in his 8th week in Top 20, but Ayush can flick a switch and summon the big attack, as he did at a fast clip for a endgame melee in the second. Weng was too late and too rushed to register what hit him, even as he kept erring in tosses to the backline that went long. He would look with a pained face at his coaching chair.

When he lost the second and was dragged to a decider, Ayush had won half the battle. A 10-3 lead for the Indian from the seemingly tough side, killed all of the Chinese’ hopes. Ayush kept the pressure on, and took flight to wrap up the match in 66 minutes.

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As is his wont, Ayush took fewer points – 51 to defeat Weng, who collected 56 in vain. He plays the tricky World No 23 Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong on Thursday.