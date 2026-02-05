Ayush Shetty defeats Kenta Nishimoto while Satwik-Chirag 21-18 ahead vs Japan; India to play China in women’s QF after 2-3 loss to Thailand

Tanvi Sharma and Treesa-Gayatri won their respective matches, but India lost the other two singles and second doubles to a Thailand side with depth.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 5, 2026 04:35 PM IST
Ayush Shetty India BadmintonAyush Shetty plays a shot against Lakshya Sen during a Badminton Match at Yonex Sunrise India Open 2026, at IGI Stadium on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. (Express Photo | Abhinav Saha)
Make us preferred source on Google

Ayush Shetty, who entered Top 25 this Monday, started his team stint with a 21-18, 15-21, 21-11 win against Japanese veteran Kenta Nishimoto, who has often posed headaches for Indians with his doughty play.

Ayush playing the first singles of the group men’s tie at the Asian team championship in Qingdao, China, did well to reverse a 11-15 and 16-18 deficit in the first set, taking five points in a row to claim the opener 21-18. The match that went on for 74 minutes, saw the 20-year-old Indian falter in the second, but he was in stomping form in the decider that he centered to 21-11.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are currently battling Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the second match of this tie. HS Prannoy and Tharun Mannepa are designated to take on Yushi Tanaka and Koki Watanabe in the next two singles.

Earlier, the women’s team went down 2-3 to Thailand despite Tanvi Sharma putting them 1-0 ahead beating familiar Indian punching bag Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Tanvi won 21-14, 17-21, 21-18, after the Thai accelerated from 17-17 in the second. She made heavy weather of the decider against the opponent ranked No 16, aged 29, but India’s young No 42, aged 17, did well to close out the match eventually.

Treesa-Gayatri too hiccups on way to a 21-14, 20-22, 21-11 win, and the second set stutter saw them go from 15-12 up to 17-19 down and get dragged into a decider. Snapping out of that reverses, they did well to race to wrap up the match against World No 65 Nattamon Laisuan – Teedapron Kleebyeesun.

Rakshitha Ramraj disappointed 21-19, 21-17 but she was up against the player in red hot form on the circuit Pitchamon Optaniputh, a.k.a Pink.

Also Read | Badminton Asia Team C’ships: Kidambi Srikanth stars in decider as Indian men edge Singapore, women beat Myanmar convincingly

Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra could do very little against Hathaithip-Napaipakorn, after a spirited first-set. They went from 13-18 to winning it 21-19, but we’re outplayed thereafter.

Story continues below this ad

Malvika Bansod tasked with downing Pornpicha Choeeikiwong went down 21-18, 21-14 in a match she ought to have converted, ranked 47 as against No 69. But Malvika is yet to hit the high notes after she nastily broke her knee last season.

India were drawn to play China in the quarters on what will be a fine opportunity for players to match their wits with the second string of the top nation. China didn’t play on Thursday and beat Malaysia 4-1.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Women's Premier League: Friends turn rivals for an evening as Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues aim to come out on top in final
Women's Premier League final

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
India expects US tariffs to drop to 18% in a week
Piyush Goyal
What is Bharat Taxi? The govt-backed cab app challenging Uber and Rapido
For drivers, by drivers: Launching today, how Bharat Taxi app hopes to be a game-changer in ride-hailing market
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Suniel shetty
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Andre Beteille
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
US Iran
Ishita Dutta reveals how she lost 15 kg in less than 2 months postpartum, says 'no magic, no shortcut': 'Only option was to go through the pain'
Ishita Dutta
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Philips Air Purifier
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News