Ayush Shetty defeats Kenta Nishimoto while Satwik-Chirag 21-18 ahead vs Japan; India to play China in women’s QF after 2-3 loss to Thailand

Ayush Shetty, who entered Top 25 this Monday, started his team stint with a 21-18, 15-21, 21-11 win against Japanese veteran Kenta Nishimoto, who has often posed headaches for Indians with his doughty play.
Ayush playing the first singles of the group men’s tie at the Asian team championship in Qingdao, China, did well to reverse a 11-15 and 16-18 deficit in the first set, taking five points in a row to claim the opener 21-18. The match that went on for 74 minutes, saw the 20-year-old Indian falter in the second, but he was in stomping form in the decider that he centered to 21-11.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are currently battling Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the second match of this tie. HS Prannoy and Tharun Mannepa are designated to take on Yushi Tanaka and Koki Watanabe in the next two singles.
Earlier, the women’s team went down 2-3 to Thailand despite Tanvi Sharma putting them 1-0 ahead beating familiar Indian punching bag Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Tanvi won 21-14, 17-21, 21-18, after the Thai accelerated from 17-17 in the second. She made heavy weather of the decider against the opponent ranked No 16, aged 29, but India’s young No 42, aged 17, did well to close out the match eventually.
Treesa-Gayatri too hiccups on way to a 21-14, 20-22, 21-11 win, and the second set stutter saw them go from 15-12 up to 17-19 down and get dragged into a decider. Snapping out of that reverses, they did well to race to wrap up the match against World No 65 Nattamon Laisuan – Teedapron Kleebyeesun.
Rakshitha Ramraj disappointed 21-19, 21-17 but she was up against the player in red hot form on the circuit Pitchamon Optaniputh, a.k.a Pink.
Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra could do very little against Hathaithip-Napaipakorn, after a spirited first-set. They went from 13-18 to winning it 21-19, but we’re outplayed thereafter.
Malvika Bansod tasked with downing Pornpicha Choeeikiwong went down 21-18, 21-14 in a match she ought to have converted, ranked 47 as against No 69. But Malvika is yet to hit the high notes after she nastily broke her knee last season.
India were drawn to play China in the quarters on what will be a fine opportunity for players to match their wits with the second string of the top nation. China didn’t play on Thursday and beat Malaysia 4-1.