Ayush Shetty defeats Kenta Nishimoto while Satwik-Chirag 21-18 ahead vs Japan; India to play China in women’s QF after 2-3 loss to Thailand

Ayush Shetty, who entered Top 25 this Monday, started his team stint with a 21-18, 15-21, 21-11 win against Japanese veteran Kenta Nishimoto, who has often posed headaches for Indians with his doughty play.

Ayush playing the first singles of the group men’s tie at the Asian team championship in Qingdao, China, did well to reverse a 11-15 and 16-18 deficit in the first set, taking five points in a row to claim the opener 21-18. The match that went on for 74 minutes, saw the 20-year-old Indian falter in the second, but he was in stomping form in the decider that he centered to 21-11.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are currently battling Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the second match of this tie. HS Prannoy and Tharun Mannepa are designated to take on Yushi Tanaka and Koki Watanabe in the next two singles.