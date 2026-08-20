India's Ayush Shetty reacts during a match against Indonesia's Alwi Farhan at the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi on Thursday, Aug. Dec. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Indonesian Alwi Farhan continued his dominance over batchmate Ayush Shetty, confirming that the young Indian has some way to go before he can sustain his power attack through the length of a tournament. Ayush had been scorching through his early matches including the sensational win over No 1 Shi Yuqi. But tournament-play demands problem solving through assorted puzzles through a week.

Ayush didn’t have all the answers on Thursday though he had won their last faceoff.

“Just three weeks ago, Ayush had beaten Alwi Farhan in the China Open, but today Alwi played the more tactical game and never allowed Ayush to take the initiative,” his coach Vimal Kumar said.