‘I believed I can beat anyone’, says Ayush Shetty after beating 3 Top 10 players, including World No.1

Ayush Shetty has revived the buzz around Indian badminton with four upset wins, including three over Top 10s, at the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC). Heading to Ningbo, the 20-year-old, ranked No. 18, believed he could do well, but never expected to reach the final. He also chuckles about how a net block he played for the first time in his life went viral, and the messages of encouragement from film stars Anil Kapoor and Sunil Shetty that left him grinning.

Q. You had a terrible start to the season. How did you deal with it?

Ayush Shetty: Australia was my last tournament in 2025. But I got injured and played the Malaysia Super 1000 with barely a week of practice. Physically, I wasn’t at my best, and skill-wise also. I had a good match in Malaysia (against Shi Yuqi). But there were four Round 1 exits and one in the second round. I had gone to Europe feeling 100 percent and with lot of expectations but was not able to perform.

Q. But you had defeated several top names last year – like Kodai Naraoka, Chou Tien Chen and Loh Kean Yew. What was your mindspace like before BAC?

Ayush Shetty: It was my first Asian Championships so I was excited. I also knew losses happen, and I had to stick to my process. Those Top 10 wins played an important role in giving me belief that I could compete with the best in the world. So even when I was losing in Europe, those wins kept me confident. I have always believed I can beat anyone with my game.

Q. Have you always been good at closing out matches?

Ayush Shetty: It is natural at times. But I have also lost at times unable to finish. But this week I was really confident, I knew I was playing the right game. In Round 2 (vs No. 20 Chi Yu Jen), increasing pace at the net and keeping the attack going helped.

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Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty in action during the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China. (PHOTO: Badminton Asia Championships) Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty in action during the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China. (PHOTO: Badminton Asia Championships)

Q. Most Indians have discovered you through that net-block that went viral. What was happening around that shot?

Ayush Shetty: In the Li Shifeng (Chinese World No. 7) match, I had a slow start. But I also have a viral shot now (laughs). It was a simple block at the net, but it changed the momentum of the match. He was getting points in a row till then. But after that I started enjoying the match, and played freely. I had just lifted the shuttle, and instinctively stuck the racquet out. I’d never done a block like that before. I was so happy after that, but never expected it to go viral. It was crucial because I got the lead after that. Everything changed.

Q: What are your favourite shots?

Ayush Shetty: The overhead straight smash, the forehand cross-court smash and the forehand cross-push from the net.

Also Read | The story behind Ayush Shetty’s net block that went viral

Q: How did you deal with (World No. 4) Jonatan Christie’s consistency?

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Ayush Shetty: His former coach Irwan Sir is my coach now. (Irwansyah is also a father figure for Jojo). He had some wonderful inputs on how to deal with him. The shuttle was playing tricky that day, spinning a lot at the net, and quite fast. I managed to control it better.

Q: How big was the semifinal against World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn?

Ayush Shetty: It was my best match of the tournament. In the first game, Kunlavut was making me run to all corners. I knew he would play his deceptions, and it was a bad start. After the 15th point in the first game, I was only trying to figure out what would work (knowing the first game was a goner), but was still clueless. I tried and played neutral in the second – straight, because we knew he’s good playing to the sides. I played right into his hands in the second. Then the attack started working well.

Q: In hindsight, would you do anything different in the final against Shi Yuqi?

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Ayush Shetty: I’m still disappointed. Going in, I wanted to finish on a high note and play a good final. But he managed to break me. He kept his pushes on point. I had my chances at 7-2, but let him come back. And then, he was invincible. You can’t afford to make mistakes against top players.

Ayush Shetty became the first Indian men’s singles player to reach the final since 1965. (Credit: Badminton Asia Championships) Ayush Shetty became the first Indian men’s singles player to reach the final since 1965. (Credit: Badminton Asia Championships)

Q: How important have changes in fitness and nutrition been?

Ayush Shetty: As far as fitness goes, I’m someone that’s not really been good at it. I need to work on my endurance. But I have started now. Nutrition has been very important as have been diet changes. I used to really like ice cream, chocolates and chocolate ice cream (laughs). Earlier, I thought it’s OK to eat all that on occasions, and that once a month was OK. But now it’s been a long time since I ate it. Now, I don’t feel like eating it.

Q: Did the line calls against Li Shifeng bother you?

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Ayush Shetty: Yeah, there were a few that were OUT but the umpires gave IN. But if you think about it too much, you would lose the next 3-4 points. So I told myself, it’s just one point. Forget it.

Q: Which celebrity messages have you enjoyed the most?

Ayush Shetty: Anil Kapoor said the whole country was with me. That was sweet. Also Suniel Shetty. And also, some of my friends. I’m very grateful to them.