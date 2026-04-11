Ayush Shetty defeats World No 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn to make Asia Championships final

India’s latest badminton sensation Ayush Shetty matched majestically into the finals of the Badminton Asia Championships at Ningbo on Sunday, defeating World No 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 on Saturday.

It was his big booming smash that comes from near 7 feet vantage when he jumps that he summoned whenever things got tricky, and used it as an escape route to defeat one of the most consistent and controlled opponents on the circuit.

Kunlavut, a former World Champion, plays with immense control, has great footwork and a wide range of strokes. However he was often pinned to the back court by body attacks from Ayush, whose offensive intent goes beyond the smashes and into midcourt down hits.