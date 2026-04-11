What stands out most is Ayush Shetty’s composure… He is handling pressure situations well: Coach Vimal Kumar

Ayush Shetty became the first Indian men’s singles player to reach the final since 1965. (Credit: Badminton Asia Championships)

India’s Ayush Shetty Saturday stormed into the Badminton Asia Championships final, becoming the only Indian in line to win the men’s singles crown after Dinesh Khanna’s victory in 1965.

The 20-year-old, 6-foot-4 World No. 25 from Karnataka’s Karkala village defeated World No.1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 10-21, 21-19, 21-17, riding on his power smash that comes from almost an 8-foot watchtower-like vantage when he leaps to connect.

In the finals Sunday, Ayush will take on World Champion Shi Yuqi from China.

“The Asians (championship) is tougher than the World Championships,” Vimal Kumar, coach at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, said about the tournament.

Ayush’s semifinal against Vitidsarn was not his first sensational victory in the Championships – earlier this week, he similarly humbled former Asiad champion No.4 Jonatan Christie and the Chinese heir apparent No.7 Li Shifeng, using his smash to stub their defiance.