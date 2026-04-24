From breaking racquet at Swiss, to Thomas Cup avenging: Importance of Brian Yang in Ayush Shetty’s career

Ayush had lost two sets from leading positions against the Canadian and gone furious; at Horsens Denmark, he turned it around with 21-13, 21-17 win to put India 2-1 up

Written by: Shivani Naik
3 min readMumbaiApr 24, 2026 03:50 PM IST
Ayush Shetty India BadmintonAyush Shetty plays a shot against Lakshya Sen during a Badminton Match at Yonex Sunrise India Open 2026, at IGI Stadium on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. (Express Photo | Abhinav Saha)
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Brian Yang, like Ayush Shetty, was handpicked by now retired Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, to spar with at Dubai. It was a recognition of his deceptive game and tactical nous. But for Ayush, four years Yang’s junior, the Canadian had precipitated his biggest career funk earlier in March at Swiss Open.

After 4 wins,Yang had pulled one back at Basel, winning 21-18, 21-19. It led to incredible fury followed by Ayush’s brooding silence – he didn’t smash a racquet, he cleanly snapped it into two with brute force. The reason – he had been leading 10-5 and 12-6 but gone on to lose. The European swing had been rough, and after not speaking to anyone for a couple of days, he sought out a psychologist.

While a sign of anger, it was also separately a bow-bending feat of raw strength, like ancient wrestler Milo used to – chopping tree trunks with the hand to thwack an edge. Ayush’s racquet though, had led to worry lines for coaches.

Cut to six weeks later, and Ayush Shetty, now an Asian Championships finalist, was facing Yang again. This time with India 1-1 match apiece in their Thomas Cup opener at Horsens, Denmark. Europe had been patchy back then, but the 20-year-old on an upswing, scored a reassuring 21-13, 21-17 win this time, pulling out the big smashes when needed, when Yang let his deception run riot pushing Ayush front and back.

ALSO READ | Satwik-Chirag get India first point at Thomas Cup after Lakshya Sen loses first singles to Victor Lai 18-21, 21-19, 21-10; India 1-1 Canada

The opening set had been smooth. It was pocketed 21-13. But it was in the second that after leading 11-8, Ayush saw the familiar fast-moving figure of Yang jump him with a 5-point flurry that saw the Canadian ranked No 33, revive memories of that Basel afternoon. This time though, Ayush, ranked No 18, stuck it out. He retrieved carefully at the net, after having struck a good length, and stubbed Yang breaking free, with two well summoned deep hits.

After Yang went 16-15 ahead, Ayush had his massive jump smash level scores in what was a mic drop moment. The crosscourt was angled, deep. He went up 17-16, finding the sideline that Yang let fall. Earlier, Ayush had gotten into trouble allowing Yang a sniff at 15-14 after the Indian watched one drop while he left on backline. After Ayush took the 18-16 lead, Yang let go, and sent two long, and completed his revenge with a smash on the line to take the second 21-17.

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Yang isn’t among the top most players, but something about losing to him had brought on a meltdown. At Denmark, Ayush flipped the European narrative, with an ice-cool finish. After the pickle of the Swiss briney Brian, Ayush was on his way to a fine start as India’s pivoting second singles defeating Yang. All racquets calmly went back into the kit bag.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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