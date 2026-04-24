From breaking racquet at Swiss, to Thomas Cup avenging: Importance of Brian Yang in Ayush Shetty’s career

Brian Yang, like Ayush Shetty, was handpicked by now retired Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, to spar with at Dubai. It was a recognition of his deceptive game and tactical nous. But for Ayush, four years Yang’s junior, the Canadian had precipitated his biggest career funk earlier in March at Swiss Open.

After 4 wins,Yang had pulled one back at Basel, winning 21-18, 21-19. It led to incredible fury followed by Ayush’s brooding silence – he didn’t smash a racquet, he cleanly snapped it into two with brute force. The reason – he had been leading 10-5 and 12-6 but gone on to lose. The European swing had been rough, and after not speaking to anyone for a couple of days, he sought out a psychologist.

While a sign of anger, it was also separately a bow-bending feat of raw strength, like ancient wrestler Milo used to – chopping tree trunks with the hand to thwack an edge. Ayush’s racquet though, had led to worry lines for coaches.

Cut to six weeks later, and Ayush Shetty, now an Asian Championships finalist, was facing Yang again. This time with India 1-1 match apiece in their Thomas Cup opener at Horsens, Denmark. Europe had been patchy back then, but the 20-year-old on an upswing, scored a reassuring 21-13, 21-17 win this time, pulling out the big smashes when needed, when Yang let his deception run riot pushing Ayush front and back.

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The opening set had been smooth. It was pocketed 21-13. But it was in the second that after leading 11-8, Ayush saw the familiar fast-moving figure of Yang jump him with a 5-point flurry that saw the Canadian ranked No 33, revive memories of that Basel afternoon. This time though, Ayush, ranked No 18, stuck it out. He retrieved carefully at the net, after having struck a good length, and stubbed Yang breaking free, with two well summoned deep hits.

After Yang went 16-15 ahead, Ayush had his massive jump smash level scores in what was a mic drop moment. The crosscourt was angled, deep. He went up 17-16, finding the sideline that Yang let fall. Earlier, Ayush had gotten into trouble allowing Yang a sniff at 15-14 after the Indian watched one drop while he left on backline. After Ayush took the 18-16 lead, Yang let go, and sent two long, and completed his revenge with a smash on the line to take the second 21-17.

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Yang isn’t among the top most players, but something about losing to him had brought on a meltdown. At Denmark, Ayush flipped the European narrative, with an ice-cool finish. After the pickle of the Swiss briney Brian, Ayush was on his way to a fine start as India’s pivoting second singles defeating Yang. All racquets calmly went back into the kit bag.