The 6-foot-4 vantage builds immense tales of the attacking potential that Ayush Shetty possesses. He can strike down unretrievable smashes, and the cross court inside out variety were fearsome. Chi Yu Jen is a 28-year-old Taiwanese who believes in speed overcoming most challenges in dictating rallies. But what the World No 20 did not reckon for were smashes that he would reach, but his racquet wouldn’t be able to parry.
And to think that wasn’t even where Ayush Shetty got to him, in the 21-16, 21-12 loss. That was the cheeky flicks and needle pricks and bee stings he created at the net.
Making the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asian Championship, Ayush made Round 2 look very easy, though he had brought down Li Shifeng with equal haste. But if the expansive back court smashes loomed for the Chinese, the net – Ayush’s original core skill, got the job done against the Taiwanese.
Should the incoming 15-point system strike badminton, Ayush’s opponents will be left guessing if it suits him or doesn’t. Consistently, he trails opponents in the first quarter of a set – at Ningbo on Thursday, he was 6-10 down. By 15 though, he led by a solitary point.
Much of the fast paced rallies saw him stationed at the forecourt in a squat leaning slightly behind, and intercepting shuttles coming both flanks. He had the midcourt covered. Where he really took off was at 14-13 down, as he went on a 5 point flurry, moving in quickly at the net. There he wielded the racquet like a scythe, a small axe, a flipping spatula, a turning key even and a Swiss knife. All the various tumbles, dribbles, flicks, pushes and taps – played at will, like Aaron Chia with Chirag Shetty’s energy. The deceptions and variety were manifold.
The big looking smash is a great weapon to stun out opponents, like at 8-7 in the second when a flick serves was pulped down with vehemence. Next point, Ayush accepted the challenge of a doubles style, fast parallel exchange, and the handspeed fetched him a point. A sharp net dribble at 13-8 helped him widen the gap between him and the Taiwanese and slowly put it beyond the opponent.
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The chiseling mallet hammer was back as he took a 19-11 lead and raced away to a win in 31 minutes.
Jojo Christie next
As Ayush lines up for the quarterfinals, he will face Jonatan Christie, ranked No 4 next.
Jojo has now turned an independent athlete away from the formal Indonesian system, and this happened soon after the departure of Coach Irwansyah to India. Irwansyah polished Jojo’s game to the extent that he won the Asian in 2018, and maxed out a strictly accurate game into a tactical winning juggernaut for Indonesia.
Jojo was taken out of the Paris Olympics by Lakshya Sen, and Ayush will have plenty of background research to work with. But most importantly, he will have Irwansyah in his corner now. The Indonesian, now 28 years old, loves pinging the forehand back court corners of opponents. So expect Ayush to be sent scurrying to the baseline every now and then. He is also considerably sharper at the net – a proper Top 5 opponent, with pace variations and not prone to losing patience or hassled by a big game.
Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball.
Professional Profile
Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express.
Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics.
Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium.
Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond:
Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style.
PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps.
The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals.
Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas.
Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes.
Notable Recent Articles
BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025)
The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025)
Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025)
Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025)
Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025)
Other Sports Interests
Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts.
You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More