scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Axelsen, Yamaguchi win 2nd badminton world titles

Victory redeemed Axelsen after he fell in the first round of the worlds last December, just months after winning the Tokyo Olympics gold medal.

Viktor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi. (AP)

Viktor Axelsen underlined his red-hot form and confidence when he won his second world badminton championship after beating first-time finalist Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-5, 21-16 .

Axelsen ran his winning streak to 37 matches, not having lost since March. Akane Yamaguchi won her second straight women’s world title after overcoming Olympic champion Chen Yufei 21-12, 10-21, 21-14. Yamaguchi surprisingly didn’t medal in her home Olympics in Tokyo a year ago but has rebounded with consecutive world crowns, the undisputed No. 1 ranking and tears of joy on her home court.

“I’ve won many tournaments but I don’t think I’ve been this emotional,” she said. Axelsen added to his first world title in 2017 by not dropping a game at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. “I was the favorite and lot of pressure was on me, but I managed to perform and I’m really proud about it,” Axelsen said. The Dane sprinted from the start of the final, reaching 7-1. Kunlavut closed to 7-4 but Axelsen won the next nine points. He stiffened a little in the second game, which went back and forth to 11-11, then Axelsen read Kunlavut’s game plan and pulled away, winning on his fifth match point.

Victory redeemed Axelsen after he fell in the first round of the worlds last December, just months after winning the Tokyo Olympics gold medal. Kunlavut, a three-time world junior champion, was the first Thai man to reach the final. En route, he dropped only one game in beating defending champ Loh Kean Yew in the quarterfinals. But Kunlavut had never beaten Axelsen in four previous matches.”It’s so difficult to play with him but I want to learn so it’s OK (losing),” Kunlavut said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Chen was also philosophical after her first worlds final. She and Yamaguchi have been playing each other for eight years, but Chen won a set for the first time since 2019.”She is very fast and I need to catch up,” Chen said.Yamaguchi separated from Chen in their first game from 11-9, winning seven of the next eight points.

The Japanese star started thinking of the ending in the second game and Chen jumped all over her, but Yamaguchi refocused in the third, took her time, and repaid the Chinese by going out to 8-1 and controlling the rest of the final. She was carried home by the rousing crowd.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I was getting a little bit emotional because the crowd was very supportive,” Yamaguchi said. “It was a special moment.”

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 07:20:50 pm
Next Story

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra’s son Viaan turns an entrepreneur, here’s the price of the customised sneakers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan wipe out Sri Lanka with 8-wicket win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 28: Latest News