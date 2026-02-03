2026 Asian Team Championships: With Unnati Hooda out, Tanvi Sharma to play first singles; Full strength men’s team starts vs Singapore

Tanvi Sharma will line up as India’s Women’s Singles 1, when the defending champions start against Myanmar at the Asian Team event on Wednesday at 8.30 a.m. IST. With Unnati Hooda sidelined due to injury along with PV Sindhu and not travelling to Qingdao, China, Sharma will take to the court against Thet HtarThuzar.

Rakshitha Sree Ramraj will play second singles, and Malvika Bansod the third. National champion Surya Charishma Timri was added to the squad to replace Unnati. Sindhu facing a minor medical concern, has not been replaced.

Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam will play second women’s doubles against Myanmar, while Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will play the fifth match as WD1.