2026 Asian Team Championships: With Unnati Hooda out, Tanvi Sharma to play first singles; Full strength men’s team starts vs Singapore

Tanvi Sharma will line up as India’s Women’s Singles 1, when the defending champions start against Myanmar at the Asian Team event on Wednesday at 8.30 a.m. IST. With Unnati Hooda sidelined due to injury along with PV Sindhu and not travelling to Qingdao, China, Sharma will take to the court against Thet HtarThuzar.
Rakshitha Sree Ramraj will play second singles, and Malvika Bansod the third. National champion Surya Charishma Timri was added to the squad to replace Unnati. Sindhu facing a minor medical concern, has not been replaced.
Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam will play second women’s doubles against Myanmar, while Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will play the fifth match as WD1.
India’s crucial opener comes in the men’s team against Singapore, starting 2.30 pm.
The Indian women will face their toughest campaign against Thailand who are without Ratchanok, Chochuwong and Katethong. Thailand however have come with Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Pitchamon Opatniputh and junior World Champion Anyapat Phichitpreechasak as well as Pornpicha Choeikeewong.
An Se-Young however has been made to trudge to the event with firm title ambitions, and is the only Top 10 in women’s singles present.
On the men’s side, where India are travelling full strength, none of top Chinese or Japanese have been fielded. However Taiwan and Singapore are at full strength including Loh Kean Yew, and Anthony Ginting is with the Indonesians. Satwik-Chirag though will be tested with most top names, except the Chinese in attendance.