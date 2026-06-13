Thomas Cup squad reassembles for Asian Games: Treesa-Gayatri return

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will defend their title while Lakshya Sen (pictured right), Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth are the prominent singles names for the team which won silver in 2022

A full strength Men’s team squad has been named by the Badminton Association of India for the 20th Asian Games, set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

India’s bronze winning Thomas Cup team gets a second shy at a team title, with the same personnel except Tharun Mannepalli slotting in place of Kiran George.

India have unfinished business from Hangzhou where they lost 3-2 to China in men’s team final.

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth are the prominent singles names for the team which won silver in 2022. Sen and Ayush will get a chance to pick their first individual medal at the continental Games.