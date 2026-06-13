Thomas Cup squad reassembles for Asian Games: Treesa-Gayatri return

A full strength Men’s team squad has been named by the Badminton Association of India for the 20th Asian Games, set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.
India’s bronze winning Thomas Cup team gets a second shy at a team title, with the same personnel except Tharun Mannepalli slotting in place of Kiran George.
India have unfinished business from Hangzhou where they lost 3-2 to China in men’s team final.
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth are the prominent singles names for the team which won silver in 2022. Sen and Ayush will get a chance to pick their first individual medal at the continental Games.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will defend their title, this time with a stronger second doubles in the form of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun. Mixed specialist Dhruv Kapila will also try and make the most of his upsurge of 2024.
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand return after Treesa suffered a collision with her XD partner and injured herself a day before Uber Cup.
PV Sindhu, who won silver, India’s best singles showing at Asian in 2018, will play the individual event with Unnati Hooda also making the grade. In the team event, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah and Tanvi Sharma can alternate on WS 2, 3 duties behind Sindhu who has re-entered Top 10s.
Shruti Mishra missed out, with Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi picked as second doubles. Tanisha Crasto always important in a team tie,
“The Badminton Association of India (BAI) selection committee finalized the squad after reviewing recent performances across national and international tournaments, alongside BWF rankings as of May 26, 2026,” a BAI release said.
“Indian badminton today is in a position where success is being shaped not just by individual excellence, but by the growing depth of talent across categories,” BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra said. “Over the last few months, we have seen encouraging signs across the board, Satwik-Chirag back to their best, Lakshya returning to the world’s top 10, the men’s team reaching another Thomas Cup podium, Sindhu and our senior players delivering consistently, and younger athletes stepping up with strong performances and important results internationally. This squad reflects that journey, a blend of experience, depth and emerging talent, and we believe it has the quality and character to compete strongly at the Asian Games and make the country proud.”
India heads into Aichi-Nagoya carrying strong momentum – with Satwik-Chirag winning Singapore Open Super 750, Ayush Shetty reaching Asian Championships finals, Sindhu making consistent quarters, Devika Sihag picking a Super 300 at Thailand, and Lakshya Sen making All England finals. Prannoy defeated Jojo Christie too recently.
The release notes that Indian badminton has won 13 medals in Asian Games history, including a breakthrough gold medal at the previous edition. The 2022 Games marked India’s most successful badminton campaign, yielding one gold, one silver, and an individual bronze through Prannoy. India’s highest medal tally overall came at the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games, where the country secured five bronze medals.
Men’s Team: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, H. S. Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, M. R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila
Women’s Team: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto
Men’s Singles (MS): Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty
Women’s Singles (WS): PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda
Men’s Doubles (MD): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty; Hariharan Amsakarunan / M. R. Arjun
Women’s Doubles (WD): Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela; Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi
Mixed Doubles (XD): Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto