Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal look to reach quarters

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: India will look to get past Friday’s shocking results in badminton which saw top Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy crashed out of the tournament in the first round. PV Sindhu will be in action against Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung while Saina Nehwal will face Indonesia’s Fitriani. Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Korea’s S Choi and M Kang in Men’s Doubles, while B Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri will take on China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen. In Women’s Doubles action, Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy will take on China’s Q Chen and Y Jia. Catch Live score and updates of India Badminton action at the Asian Games 2018.
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: Top Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy were knocked out of the 18th Asian Games after suffering shock defeats in the second round of the men’s singles competition. It was a disappointing end for India’s campaign in men’s singles as Srikanth and Prannoy failed to raise the bar after their early exits from the Nanjing World Championship early this month. After Srikanth lost 21-23 19-21 to Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong in a 43-minute duel, Prannoy too followed suit going down 12-21 21-15 15-21 to Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen in a 65-minute contest, much to the dismay of Indian fans.
India star shuttler Saina Nehwal faces Indonesia's Fitriani Fitriani in the first match of the Badminton.
Men’s Doubles:
Saitwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs S Choi/M Kang (Korea)Manu Atri/B. Sumeeth Reddy vs J Li/Y Liu (China)
Women’s Singles: Round of 16
Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani (Indonesia) – 11:30 AMPV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia) – 11:30 AM
Women’s Doubles:
Ashwini Ponappa/N. Sikki Reddy vs Q Chen/Y Jia (China) – 11:30 AM