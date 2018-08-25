Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal look to reach quarters

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the first round.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Badminton Live Updates: Top Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy were knocked out of the 18th Asian Games after suffering shock defeats in the second round of the men’s singles competition. It was a disappointing end for India’s campaign in men’s singles as Srikanth and Prannoy failed to raise the bar after their early exits from the Nanjing World Championship early this month. After Srikanth lost 21-23 19-21 to Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong in a 43-minute duel, Prannoy too followed suit going down 12-21 21-15 15-21 to Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen in a 65-minute contest, much to the dismay of Indian fans.