Toggle Menu
Asia Mixed Team Championships: Ashmita Chaliha, Arun George-Sanyam Shukla shine but India lose 2-3 to Chinese Taipeihttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/asia-mixed-team-cships-ashmita-george-shukla-shine-but-india-lose-2-3-to-chinese-taipei-5637322/

Asia Mixed Team Championships: Ashmita Chaliha, Arun George-Sanyam Shukla shine but India lose 2-3 to Chinese Taipei

India crashed out of the Asia Mixed Team badminton Championships after losing 2-3 to Chinese Taipei, despite some brilliant performances by rising star Ashmita Chaliha and men's doubles pair of Arun George and Sanyam Shukla on Thursday.

India crashed out of the Asia Mixed Team badminton Championships after losing 2-3 to Chinese Taipei, despite some brilliant performances by rising star Ashmita Chaliha and men’s doubles pair of Arun George and Sanyam Shukla here Thursday.

Ashmita and George-Shukla emerged victorious in the first two matches to give India a 2-0 lead in the five-match tie but defeats in the next three matches meant India failed to progress from Group B.

India had suffered a defeat to Singapore by an identical scoreline in their opening Group B match.

With this win, a resilient Taipei booked their quarter-final berth.

Advertising

George and Shukla showed nerves of steel to hold off the World No. 14 pair of Liao Min Chun and Ching Heng for a 21-17, 17-21, 21-14 win.

Assam’s 19-year-old Chaliha then played beyond her age to get a marathon 21-18, 17-21, 21-19 win in exactly an hour.

With India leading 2-0, World No. 32 Wang Tzu Wei and three-time Indian national champion Sourabh Verma were locked in a gritty contest before the Chinese Taipei shuttler pulled off a 21-7, 16-21, 23-21 victory.

It motivated the women’s doubles and mixed doubles teams of the Taipei squad who did not even drop a game to complete the win.

While the women’s doubles pair of Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun beat Arathi Sara Sunil and Rutaparna Panda 21-19, 21-17, the mixed doubles combine of Hsieh Pei Shan and Tseng Min Hao easily dismissed Shikha Gautam and Shlok Ramchandran 21-15, 21-14.

India thus failed to emulate their performance from the last edition in which they had made it to the quarter-finals.

Don't Miss
J&K: Minor among two civilians taken hostage by militants during encounter
Rahul's interaction with students of Tamil Nadu college didn't violate poll code: EC

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India handed tough draw in Sudirman Cup
2 Saina Nehwal withdraws from Indian Open
3 Defending champion Lee Chong Wei withdraws from Malaysian Open, big blow to 2020 Olympic hopes