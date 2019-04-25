Asia Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma seal quarterfinal spot

The Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma continued their impressive run, progressing to the women’s and men’s singles quarterfinals respectively of the Asia Badminton Championship in Wuhan on Thursday.

Sindhu, seeded fourth, took just 33 minutes to get the better of Indonesia’s Choirunnisa 21-15 21-19 in a one-sided women’s singles match.

The world number six will next play the unseeded Cai Yanyan of China in the quarterfinals.

In the men’s singles, Sameer brushed aside Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus 21-12 21-19. He will next face either Thai shuttler Sitthikom Thammasin or second seeded Shi Yuqi of China.

India’s mixed doubles pair of Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar crashed out in the second round after losing 21-10 21-15 to Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.

Later Thursday, world number nine Saina Nehwal will take on Kim Ga Eun of South Korea in women’s singles second round match.