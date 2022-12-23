scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Ashwini to team up with Tanisha Crasto in women’s doubles

The duo have been training for a while now, and Tanisha reckons the partnership is coming along rather well, after both decided to pair up after parting ways with respective partners.

Ashwini Ponnappa will pair with youngster Tanisha Crasto to resume her women's doubles career from next season.

Former World Championship medallist, Ashwini Ponnappa will pair with youngster Tanisha Crasto to resume her women’s doubles career from next season. Ashwini had mutually split her combination with Sikki Reddy earlier this year.

“We’re starting out from next year, hopefully we manage an entry at the India Open,” a very excited Tanisha, said on Friday. The duo have been training for a while now, and Tanisha reckons the partnership is coming along rather well, after both decided to pair up after parting ways with respective partners. “We both had different partners and split around the same time. The coaches suggested maybe we should play together. So we had a talk. I think it’s working out very well,” Tanisha added.

Should India Open not materialize, then the duo will try entering the Indonesia event. Ashwini was ranked No 24 along with Sikki, while Tanisha was No 130 with Shruti Mishra. “She needed someone who can finish from the front court, and I needed a partner who could hit from the back and set it up for me. We are working hard to gel this combination. It’s exciting, can’t wait to start,” she added.

Ashwini has a World’s medal to her name, as well as CWG gold and silver, and has taken over mentorship role playing with Sikki and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. “I’ve always looked up to her as an idol. She has great on-court attitude and is one of the strongest hitters. I learn new things every single day from her,” Tanisha added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...

The development is good news for India’s Uber Cup team, as now two formidable pairings can supplement the singles. With Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly cracking Top 20, Ashwini – Tanisha can get into the mix to offer two competitive challenges, given the second doubles was always a weak link in team events.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 11:21:21 pm
Next Story

Sunburn Goa Festival in Goa: HC restrains organisers from playing Bollywood songs owned by Novex Communications without licence

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 23: Latest News
close