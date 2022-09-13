Ashwini Ponnappa keen on fresh start in badminton mixed doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa is seeking a new adventure, and embarking on a “very greedy” phase of her career, she chuckles, brimming with the start of a plan. On a short hiatus at the moment, Ashwini has decided to give women’s doubles a break and will not continue her partnership with N. Sikki Reddy. Where she’s looking to start from scratch is mixed doubles, and will now partner tall 22-year-old Sai Pratheek Krishnaprasad.

Pratheek has been playing doubles with Ishan Bhatnagar, and Ashwini – who played mixed with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy – wants to give the new partnership a good go, minus any pressure. “We basically want to see how it goes for the next two-three months. I enjoy mixed doubles, and I’m keen to start off and work on our combination but not be too stressed about an xyz ranking or xyz tournament,” says India’s multiple medal-winning doubles shuttler. “It will be about finding the right understanding and sync, rather than targeting specific tournaments. Of course, I’d love to qualify for Paris (Olympics) with a good standing, but that’s a very long way to go,” she said.

Pratheek is an exciting talent, with fine rear-court skills, plus reliable in defence having played men’s doubles. The Bengaluru lad, who unwinds playing drums, is someone Ashwini is keen on playing alongside as she looks to rejuvenate her own career, with a first goal of “starting to play well.”

“We’ll see how it shapes up. I’m not someone who will insist to a junior that you have to play with me. I’m optimistic this will work, but if it doesn’t, no hard feelings,” she says of a calmer pace of goal-setting. For Pratheek, it’ll be an experience to learn quickly from an accomplished partner on the circuit.

Time for change

Ashwini’s partnership with Sikki, she reckons, has run its course, and she believes they maxed out whatever they could potentially achieve. “Of course, you can’t compare our partnership with me & Jwala’s. We don’t have as many results. But we both worked hard and gave it our best. Sikki is a go-getter and very hardworking. She’ll do well with her next partner,” she says.

Ashwini made the mixed semis of a Super 1000 with Satwik, and she and Sikki ran some top pairings close, plus made the All England quarters and qualified for the World Tour Finals. Yet, the pairing was daunted by injuries and endgame woes. “Those were some good results, but I’m very greedy. I want more wins,” she says. She doesn’t rule out playing women’s doubles again, but is keen on giving mixed a good hard push.

But topmost in her priorities is rediscovering enjoyment in her game. A bunch of losses in the last few months did leave her glum. “Honestly, I didn’t find playing difficult physically. It was more of the unforeseen mental changes that took a toll. You plan training a certain way, and then unforeseen things happen, mentally you take a beating,” she said without elaboration. But the drive is alive. “I love playing badminton. I need to enjoy myself to play well. When that’s hindered, there’s no point.” It’s where the frenzied intensity of mixed doubles can zing up her motivation.

Indian doubles begins to rumble

Women’s doubles internationally is a punishing affair, with the Japanese, Koreans and Chinese really drawing out the last ounce of energy in each match. “They tend to be doubles machines. I’ve been at it since 2010 and now we are in 2022. That’s long, and it’s high time youngsters took over and performed,” says the 2011 World Championships bronze medallist, 2010 Commonwealth Games champ and 2014 CWG silver medallist. Ashwini was also central to India winning the 2018 CWG mixed team gold.

As brand ambassador of the Red Bull event, India’s only exclusively women’s doubles tournament with the national finals in Delhi on October 21, Ashwini is happy at the progress youngsters are making. “Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have a lot of potential. They are fast and agile and only need to believe in themselves. It’ll be important for them to get consistent and build on good results. It was great to see Ashwini Bhatt and Shikha Gautam play well at the Worlds. Things are definitely better for doubles now, and I’m glad they are getting support. I’m not bitter that things have gotten better now. It’s great for Indian badminton,” she says.

What started with their Women’s Doubles World Championship bronze in 2011 has continued with Satwik-Chirag Shetty’s first men’s doubles bronze at the Worlds last month. Both times the fancied singles had drawn a blank. “I’m very happy for Satwik and Chirag, they have had a fantastic year and have great fun off court too. Their rapport is excellent,” she says. Two men’s pairings made it to the doubles quarters of the Worlds and a third is in the wings. “Hopefully, this trend takes off in women’s doubles too soon,” she says.