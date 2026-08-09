Ashmita Chaliha wins Korea Masters, defeating Chinese Han

Saina Nehwal had other plans, but Indian badminton’s revival in the mid-2000s might well have come from Assam, not via Haryanvi Hyderabad. Krishna Dekaraja had the skill, grace and glamour but not elite grit and coach in Gopichand. She faded off as Saina emerged, and Assam with a latent history for the sport through Dipankar Bhattacharyya, kept looking for its next star. So, Ashmita Chaliha grew up in an atmosphere that knew its badminton fundamentals, but was dragged back by its flash.

Circa 2005, everybody – man, woman, rookie, pro, wanted to play like Taufik Hidayat. Ashmita saw flair, loved the sport, but didn’t grow up worshipping persistence and patience to back the passion and panache.

The 26-year-old, who has played enough years for the love of the sport, is now serious. On Sunday at Yi Sun-sin gymnasium at Asan, Ashmita wowed the Koreans as she defeated Chinese Han Qian Xi 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 in the final of the Super 300 Korea Open.

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Like her glamorous predecessors, Ashmita could have disappeared after injury troubles struck. Two years back, her knee ligament tore in Korea and she returned on crutches. The beautiful southpaw game studded with gems from the round the head strokes and deception, could’ve fizzled out – because Krishna’s had exactly like that. But Ashmita persisted. Her reflex defense, the quick swing arms that summoned returns at a fast-forward clip, and her ability to grit it out has resurrected a career at 26.

She plays neither for money nor fame now. Coming from a well-heeled family, bright at whatever vocation she would choose, her life was sorted that way. But her parents instructed her to get independent in travel, planning and how she handles and funds her sport while staying supportive. So, she lives at the National Centre of Excellence hostel, manages to bounce back, and doesn’t give up.

Like, after losing the first set to Han.

Ashmita had a chunky lead at 9-5 in the first set. Her round the head straight smash had left the Chinese looking cluelessly silly. But Ashmita retains one weakness like most shuttlers – her forehand flank defense on her left. Something the Chinese exploited to go on a 6-point run and then go all the way to the first set.

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“One hand on the trophy”, the commentator said about the Chinese, expecting Ashmita to fade out. She doesn’t. He didn’t know. Besides, there’s three sets at play.

From top seed Hina Akechi to Indian attacker Rakshitha Ramraj, Ashmita had bounced back from dropping a set. She can take a deep breath now, and pause her errors – single biggest drain on her determination from yore. The winners remained sensational.

The turning point came at midway in the second. She was marginally ahead at 10-8. Ashmita’s jump smashes are well known. Her low pickups at full stretch dives though are sensational. But it wasn’t on the dive that she scored. She barely got the shuttle back as the Chinese predictably hacked the next return with speed more than smarts. Ashmita curved back in the arc to get upright and struck out her hand to hit on the recovery. It was reflex, it was courage, it was plain vrooming talent – the sorts Koreans dig in video games and their badminton even. The shuttle whizzed past the Chinese, much to the local fanbase’ glee. Ashmita is a hit in Korea.

In the following two sets, the World No 50 was aided by the drift to cut errors, and kept the winners at a steady stream. She course corrected to keep a 5-point buffer and moved to the cross court side from the overhead.

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Ashmita’s deception from the round the head is terrific. She can send it down the line and deep cross with the same action, like Akane Yamaguchi and that completely boggled the Chinese No 35, aged 24.

Ashmita’s game has always been Top 20 quality, but she severely lacked in consistency and then the terrible injury set her back. Semis at Macau and Malaysia earlier had pointed to good signs, but weren’t enough.

She subsequently moved back to Guwahati from Bangalore, stayed at the National Centre hostel despite being a local, and rebuilt her confidence. Learning to be more independent, she also grew in maturity and took responsibility for her game that sizzled with jump smashing attack but would often fail her in big moments due to her casual shot selection.

She becomes the third Indian after Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma to claim a Super 300 this year as India finds itself with 11 players in Top 52.

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With the win, Ashmita will enter Top 40 for the first time in her life – a late blooming, but a success that’s long been due for the super talented southpaw, arguably the most talented attacking shuttler since Saina and Sindhu.

The path to the title has had many tinier mishaps besides the big knee booboo. Jumping out a wrong train from Orleans to Paris, losing funding as her ranking collapsed to 200 and struggling to find hairpins on court when she grew her hair long – it’s been one big adventure.

At Korea, she had a shorter bob and a firm head band to keep the hair off her eyes, and the eyes firmly on the title. Han might’ve had one hand on the Cup as the comms mused, but Ashmita walzed away with the title.