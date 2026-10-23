Nozomi Okuhara will test Ashmita Chaliha’s newfound patience

Ashmita Chaliha, who told the BWF after defeating World No 2 Akane Yamaguchi that her favourite playing style was All England champion, Taiwanese Lin Chun Yi, will have her attacking instinct challenged by Nozomi Okuhara at the French Open.
Okuhara, the second straight Japanese Ashmita runs into, has patiently paved her way back, and is a more obdurate opponent in defense than Yamaguchi, whose movements weren’t exactly at full throttle on Thursday. She also scatters the shuttle much more in building up rallies, though Ashmita is on a song with her left – handed smashes.
Nevertheless, her blitzing attack will be tested, and she might need more patience against Okuhara. The Japanese is World No 9 right now, but sixth in the season’s charts having struck consistency just like Ashmita has.
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The World No 36 later told BAI, “Having played her just last week in Denmark I knew what to expect and I tried to learn from that match rather than think too much about the result. I just wanted to enjoy and play my best game. And today I focused on being more patient, staying composed, and taking my chances whenever they came.” Okuhara though might need to be swamped with attacks for she would not offer as many chances. However she is a paler version of her former speedy self, and the Indian stands a good chance to make her maiden Super 750 semifinal.
Another challenge will be to get down from the highs of a big win and re-focus on the next challenge. The French Open sees shuttlers play without the regular coaches, and it has been a good test of how independently they can think and problem-solve. But the win has been memorable.
“Honestly, it feels unreal. I’m still trying to sink it all in! Beating a player like Akane, who has achieved so much in this sport, is a really special feeling. Having come through a difficult phase this win means a lot to me. It gives me confidence and reminds me that all the hard work is paying off. I’m just really happy and proud of myself today,” she told BAI.
“Against a player like Akane, you cannot afford to switch off for even a moment, so I tried to stay focused throughout the match and trust my game. I’m really glad I could execute my plans today and turn things around,” she said. She will need more of the same today.