Nozomi Okuhara will test Ashmita Chaliha’s newfound patience

Ashmita Chaliha, who told the BWF after defeating World No 2 Akane Yamaguchi that her favourite playing style was All England champion, Taiwanese Lin Chun Yi, will have her attacking instinct challenged by Nozomi Okuhara at the French Open.

Okuhara, the second straight Japanese Ashmita runs into, has patiently paved her way back, and is a more obdurate opponent in defense than Yamaguchi, whose movements weren’t exactly at full throttle on Thursday. She also scatters the shuttle much more in building up rallies, though Ashmita is on a song with her left – handed smashes.

Nevertheless, her blitzing attack will be tested, and she might need more patience against Okuhara. The Japanese is World No 9 right now, but sixth in the season’s charts having struck consistency just like Ashmita has.