Ashmita Chaliha 2.0: How Korea Open winner fought lack of funds, fitness & fate

Her ranking plummeted below the top 200 and sponsors gave up on her post injury, but Ashmita Chaliha kept believing to script her maiden BWF World Tour success

Written by: Shivani Naik
6 min readMumbaiAug 9, 2026 07:28 PM IST
Ashmita Chaliha poses with her medal after winning the Korea Masters. (Credit: Badminton Photo)Ashmita Chaliha poses with her medal after winning the Korea Masters. (Credit: Badminton Photo)
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F1 cars seem faster, hoodies seem more fashionable and the pork tastes yummier when the badminton is going alright. For first-time BWF Tour titlist Ashmita Chaliha, all the cool things were less cooler when she got the cold shoulder from badminton, after her knee injury put her out in August of 2024.

Freefalling to World No. 211 by October 2025, the world and her sponsors had given up on her, as her 26th birthday approached. Indians can throw age at sportswomen quite cruelly, and in Ashmita’s case that meant losing funds to play a sport she has cocooned herself into, even as the knee took its time to feel alright after surgery. The blazing left-handed jump smash was still far away from its brimming brilliance.

“In 2024, during the Korea Open, I suffered a meniscus tear while playing,” Ashmita recalls. “I underwent surgery in the second week of September, and after that I was away from competition for almost eight months.” She refused to go gently into the autumn.

“That period was extremely difficult. I couldn’t play, my world ranking dropped outside the top 200, and I lost all my sponsorship support. It wasn’t easy for me or my family,” she says of the decision to head back from Bangalore to Guwahati.

She had to return home. And then she had to stay away from home.

“…And then I shifted to the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), and that became an important part of my comeback,” the World No. 50 says. “Because I was out of the top-200 rankings, I had to restart from scratch,” says the shy sparky woman, who felt her rock music mellow down and the anime go fuzzy as the game was slipping away, and she had no intention of letting go.

The eight months away from the sport were daunting mentally. “When you are injured and unable to do what you love, you feel stuck. There were days when I felt demotivated and completely drained,” Ashmita recalls.

The unfinished business also stung. “One thought had also stayed in my head for a long time — people would say, ‘You are talented, but you are error-prone.’ I wanted to change that,” she would decide.

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Mental reboot

The shuttler, known to carry a separate knapsack for her electronics, would strap on metaphorical sound cancellers to stop being affected by taunts. “After joining here at NCOE I started working a lot on my mentality. I understood that I needed to stop thinking about what people say and be more patient, more consistent and make better decisions,” she says.

It tempered and disciplined her attack. “Earlier, my instinct was always to attack immediately. Now, I am prepared to play the rally a little longer, find moments and then attack — basically wait for the right opportunity and then attack,” she says.

The southpaw strokes were not a problem. The fitness was; it wasn’t allowing her to unleash the most lethal version of her attack. “A major focus during the comeback has been my physical conditioning — increasing my stamina, energy levels, fitness and movement on court,” she says. Her regular training included air biking, gym sessions and running. “After such a long injury layoff, rebuilding the body takes time, so we have worked consistently on getting stronger,” Ashmita adds.

Ashmita Chaliha downed Han Qian Xi 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 in the final. Ashmita Chaliha downed Han Qian Xi 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 in the final. (Badminton Photo)

But injuries leave mental marks. “Even the knee strap I wear now is mainly a precaution. After going through an injury and being away from the sport for eight months, I don’t want to take unnecessary risks,” she says. The attack is shorn of bravado, bankable even.

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Her food habits underwent a massive change, though a title deserved a party. “This is coach Park’s home country and I love seafood; hoping the coach will give me a treat,” she says, adding she switched up foods that didn’t suit her after the injury. She got serious about recovery too.

Also Read | Ashmita finally finds the grit to match her gift

Ashmita made the quarters at Malaysia Super 500 and semis at Macau 300. “It was an important moment for me after everything I had gone through. My trips to Korea and multiple other places so far have been sponsored by NCOE and when I finally am starting to win again, the feeling is unbelievable,” she adds.

It showed in the last point she won. “For a few moments, I almost went blank. More than anything, there was relief — finally. After eight months away, the injury, the financial struggle, losing sponsorships and questioning when I would be able to compete properly again, winning gave me the feeling that all the work was beginning to pay off.”

Once tasted, she wants more titles now. “Very quickly, that relief has now turned into hunger. Post winning, I didn’t want to stop. I just wanted to do more and win more,” she says.

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Ashmita dedicates the comeback to her parents, coach Park and her team at National Centre of Excellence. “My parents stood by me even during the period when continuing to play was financially difficult. Coach Park and the NCOE have played a major role in rebuilding me as a player and helping me in this tough time,” she says. The music is back, worming happy tunes into ears.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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