Ashmita Chaliha defeats World No 3 Akane Yamaguchi at French Open

The Assamese 26-year-old won 21-19, 21-18 defeating the triple world champion in the prequarterfinals

Written by: Shivani Naik
3 min readUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 06:26 PM IST
ChahilaFILE - Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha in action. (FILE photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Ashmita Chaliha, the talented Assamese southpaw scored the biggest win of her life when she downed Three time champion Akane Yamaguchi at Round 2 of French Open. The left handed smashes sang their sweet tune and Yamaguchi was properly made to run around before she saw a sweetly timed smash hit the floor.

The 21-19, 21-18 scoreline makes her the first Indian after PV Sindhu to defeat the World No 3.

Ashmita would take the opener with a jump smashes – the only one of her first game by smashing straight at Yamaguchi. But she had been troubling the Japanese triple world champion, throughout. The key was her tosses and clears to Yamaguchi’s far back corner forehand — something that she knew would be retrieved, but it would draw the champ player back and keep her engaged in that far corner, this opening up the court.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

It was masterfully done, because it is never easy to draw Yamaguchi into an rndless loop. She possesses far too many strokes to be able to break the chain. But Ashmita did well to stick to the strategy.

The Assamese leftie also has more than a handful of winners in her stroke options. And though the general plan was to engage the retriever in long rallies and stake out patiently for an opportunity to attack, the 26-year-old Indian has some delectable strokes like a racquet twirling drop to front court, when Yamaguchi was stranded far behind.

Ashmita had led for most of the opening set, though the 16-18 rally held the potential to break her. It went easily upwards of 40 crunching strokes but she never looked completely rattled or disoriented in her returns. The point went to Yamaguchi who would equalise at 18-, but Ashmita didn’t give up at all.

The beautiful drop brought her a step closer, and she moved so well in front and back retrieves, that Yamaguchi would’ve sensed and felt the relentless of crunching strokes quality in her limbs. Ashmita had the opener with a well timed leap smash.

Story continues below this ad

Ashmita had missed Durga Pujo at Guwahati, her favourite festival this year, but she morphed into a many limbed figure on the court controlling the match from mid court and throwing her rangy reach at shuttles whizzing well past her in brilliant retrieves.

It was however her seamless, no-holds-barred southpaw punches that were getting Yamaguchi into perpetual trouble. The defense was good enough for the Japanese to go for the lines and flail and spray smashes wide.

(More to follow)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments