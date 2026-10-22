Ashmita Chaliha defeats World No 3 Akane Yamaguchi at French Open

Ashmita Chaliha, the talented Assamese southpaw scored the biggest win of her life when she downed Three time champion Akane Yamaguchi at Round 2 of French Open. The left handed smashes sang their sweet tune and Yamaguchi was properly made to run around before she saw a sweetly timed smash hit the floor.

The 21-19, 21-18 scoreline makes her the first Indian after PV Sindhu to defeat the World No 3.

Ashmita would take the opener with a jump smashes – the only one of her first game by smashing straight at Yamaguchi. But she had been troubling the Japanese triple world champion, throughout. The key was her tosses and clears to Yamaguchi’s far back corner forehand — something that she knew would be retrieved, but it would draw the champ player back and keep her engaged in that far corner, this opening up the court.