Specialised apps, new training drills: Forming an Indian badminton doubles style

With three of India's last six Worlds medals coming in paired events, they are getting the required attention and coaching methods, which are completely different from singles

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMumbaiAug 30, 2026 07:37 PM IST
India's Treesa Jolly, right and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela play against China's Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in a semi final match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)India's Treesa Jolly, right and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela play against China's Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in a semi final match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Make us preferred source on Google

‘Korean defence’ is a full-fledged drill that entire training sessions at Hyderabad’s Pullela Gopichand badminton academy are devoted to, in recent years. It’s fast-paced, low-crouched relentless extending of a rally in which hypnotic shuttle exchanges both unlock and unleash reflexes – for that’s the Operating System of doubles: speed, laced with power.

While Taufuk Hidayat, Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Lee Hyun-Il and Tai Tzu-ying were emulated for their game styles as singles legends, Korean doubles stalwart Lee Yong Dae and current World champs, Baek Ha Na and Lee So-hee, have been the gold standard in terms of footwork, stance, rhythm and racquet angles. Three of India’s last six World Championship medals have come in doubles, and it reflects in the training lingo, the buzzwords, catchphrases and the actual court drills and off-court habits that are slowly ushering in a doubles culture.

Even the applications downloaded on phones are geared towards improving reflexes and mental agility needed in doubles.

Story continues below this ad

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand kept India’s World Championships streak going with a bronze in Delhi, after taking out World Nos. 7 and 4 pairings on the way. But it’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who deserve a lion’s share of the credit in placing doubles front and centre for completing a decade together with multiple achievements.

But with women’s doubles also scoring its second Worlds medal for India now, the vocabulary and the lens with which it got viewed is changing quickly. Badminton’s next generation has arrived, and it speaks ‘Doubles’.

On an average training day, it won’t merely be the crowded court with 4-6 players engaged in fast exchanges, hooting, whistling and bantering about as doubles courts tend to be. Doubles shuttlers now have their eyes trained, with colour cones at four corners serving as cues for which shot to play and where on a verbal prompt. In another colour-coded drill, two different coloured shuttles are fed at fast clip with players required to play either attacking counter-drives and pushes or soft drops and cross-court blocks depending on the colour of the shuttle.

Spending nearly two months’ training only on net dribbles might’ve sounded like an unconventional way to prepare for a World Championships, but much of the doubles coaching work going on at Hyderabad, in developing an ‘Indian style’, relies on Indian smarts and good hand skills to break down a rally while keeping pace with the East Asian speed on the flat drive game.

Story continues below this ad

So while the Korean style works on transitions from defence to offence with racquets redirecting the shuttle, India’s top mixed doubles shuttler Tanisha Crasto adds that they are using tennis balls bouncing off walls and ground for plain reflex-activations.

BlazePods or digital reaction lights are deployed where during a flat-drive or mid-court monotone passage of play, the players have to stay alert to randomly flashing lights of their designated colour. This increases peripheral alertness because so much is happening in a doubles game at the same time.

“Building reflexes and reducing reaction times is the goal. We all have different games, but I use the ‘One Brain’ app on my phone for reflex training,” Tanisha says.

Changing culture

Doubles often faces the problem of Indian parents pushing their wards towards singles because they don’t want to deal with partnership hassles. So while increasing depth after trusting coaches and stepping back is just the first step, the real doubles struggle starts after committing to a partner.

Story continues below this ad

“The serve-and-receive is totally different from singles,” coach Sumeeth Reddy explains. The assortment of wicked serves – tumble, straight-fast, legal-spin and flick – get deservedly disproportionate time as coach Gopichand ominously says,

“You will see a bunch of Indians honing those serves and using them.”

The drives-game (flat parallels) is something that’s not seen in singles, but is on the menu in doubles. Attack-defence also means two vastly different things in doubles than singles.

“In singles, you are looking for gaps. Doubles is not about finding gaps,” Sumeeth says. “It’s about sensing which opponent is slow or tentative on the day, and targeting them with the right attack.”

Story continues below this ad

The nature of the nemesis has undergone a change too. The training courts in Hyderabad that a decade ago were devoted to solving the Yihan Wang-puzzle for Saina-Sindhu, now have Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning on their dartboard.

ALSO READ | Treesa-Gayatri path to bronze: sitting on bench, playing net dribbles for hours

“It’s not good when you lose to them,” Treesa says, adding every loss has given the Indians enough arsenal to strike the next time, but deciphering the Tan tumble-serve and devising counters will happen in training.

“It’s a matter of time. We just need to believe we can beat those players,” she says of the 1-7 head-to-head against the dominant World No 1s, who won silver in Delhi.

Story continues below this ad

“We both are here to do something big,” Treesa says of what drives her and Gayatri, a pairing that many clamoured to split up and disregard before the bronze.

Five of the last six World Championships medals for India have now come from the Hyderabad training base; three in doubles. India’s doubles DNA is commensurately changing.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments