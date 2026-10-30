Anmol Kharb takes down World No 12 after staving off 3 match points

Anmol Kharb, the fearlessly free-hitting shuttler who came to prominence at 16, helped India win Asian team gold at 17, slumped in form at 18, is back where she belongs – taking down higher ranked opponents with her rangy strokes played from impossibly imbalanced positions.

At the Hylo Open at Saarbrucken, Germany, the 19-year-old resurfaced to defeat Danish World No 12 Line Christophersen in a stunning come from behind fightback, as she twice finished strongly after trailing post losing the opening set. This is the biggest win of her career – till now.

At 18-20 down, other shoulders would’ve slumped. But not the Haryanvi who always had the court coverage and struck some of the cleanest strokes, but has now shot up a few inches to find even greater range as she picks shuttles early and gets waspish sting on her shots even when she connects with the frame. It helps her retrieve without losing the crunch on the shots. The non-stop retrieving literally helped her outlast the Danish 26-year-old, who ceded at least 80 percent of her points from errors, sending the shuttle wide or long.