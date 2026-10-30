Anmol Kharb sets up semis clash with Sindhu, after defeating Unnati Hooda

Anmol Kharb‘s smashes have a new-found sting and power. She roars and exhales aggression too. Once tipped to be the natural successor to Saina Nehwal, the 19-year-old may have taken two seasons too many to find her feet on the seniors circuit but definitely looks ready to bolt out off the tracks and hit a strong stride.

The net stomp – she is one of the better ones amongst the upcoming crop – has some serious explosivity and scything angles, and her rally-construction looks geared towards constantly finding ways to snap the exchange shut.

On Friday at the Hylo Open quarterfinals in Saarbrucken, Germany, the World No.53 defeated World Championships surprise quarterfinalist Unnati Hooda 21-17, 18-21, 21-16 in 68 minutes, announcing her re-emergence with full-throated roars that come naturally to her.

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She will now face PV Sindhu in the semifinals, after the veteran Indian beat German Amalie Schulz 21-12, 21-10 in just 27 minutes.

The two compatriots are both determined and driven youngsters from Haryana, focused on the objective of finding their niche on the senior circuit. Their temperaments have been honed by the struggles, while building strength and consistency. Anmol, though, has a technically stronger base and natural fearlessness that she asserts unabashedly. Unnati felt the sting in the quarters.

Anmol operates on the belief that no point will come easy but also that given she needs to take the initiative, she might as well go all out. So she charged forward like an angry swell against an unmoving barricade. For Unnati is a fighter too, though workmanlike – like the invisible labour of an ant. That’s how she took the second game – staying relentless in the rallies and chasing down every shuttle.

However, on either side of that, Anmol stomped and swerved and breathed fire every time she approached the net. Her game is like Kidambi Srikanth’s – the smash is used to soften up the opponent, tire them before she rams towards the net and goes for a decisive kill. It’s not her only weapon though.

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Anmol managed to pin Unnati to the backcourt and move her around, scurrying for the downward-hit strokes and deep straight hits, which are her favourite ploy to finish a rally. She has the drops and half-smashes which are deployed well as her stroke selection is elite. But it is at the net where she assumes a dominant stance like An Se-young, and likes to control exchanges. Unnati wasn’t left with too much time to create openings.

Fluctuating fortunes

A 12-7 lead in the opener sufficed as Anmol kept Unnati at bay. The net pick-ups were second only to her ability to keep the shuttle in play with rangy strokes as she took the opener. She will beat herself up, no doubt, for not finishing the contest in two games despite leading 11-8. But the teen from Faridabad wasn’t daunted by the string of points that kept Unnati ahead till 12-11 in the decider.

That’s when Anmol went on an 8-point spree with a visible increase in intensity – a hallmark of big players – and reached 19-12. Unnati still picked a bunch of points thereafter, but that’s when Anmol course-corrected maturely. She had been buzzing aggressively, but with two match points frittered, she slowed down the pace of the rally – something she dictated throughout. Working the shuttle around, she teased out an error that gave her the win over the World No 21.

Earlier, the fearlessly free-hitting shuttler who came to prominence at 16, helped India win an Asian team gold at 17, before suffering a form slump at 18, had returned to where she belongs – taking down higher-ranked opponents with rangy strokes played from impossibly-imbalanced positions. On Thursday, she defeated Danish World No.12 Line Christophersen in a stunning come-from-behind fightback.

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At 18-20 down in the decider, other shoulders would’ve slumped. But not the Haryanvi who always had the court- coverage and struck some of the cleanest strokes, but has now also shot up a few inches to find even greater range as she picks shuttles early and gets waspish sting on her shots even when she connects with the frame. It helps her retrieve without losing the crunch on her shots.

Anmol’s game might lack a 400+kph smash, but her court- sense is top level. She hits freely, understands court geography, angles and has clearly built stamina to last long rallies. She has overhead drops that proved useful, especially in the decider. But a bulk of her deception takes place at the net and on forehand lifts from net-level that she pops up with wristy elan.

She may not have Tanvi Sharma’s stroke-making abilities, but Anmol reads the game as well as Tanvi and has a stronger net game than most of the new bunch.