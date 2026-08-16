‘Don’t mind paying a $5000 fine for skipping India Open’: Anders Antonsen

Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen, who skipped India Open Super 750 earlier this year due to pollution, expressed his satisfaction with the conditions of World Championships at the IG Indoor Stadium.
However, he mentioned that he won’t come back if the India Open continues to be there in the month of January or February due to air pollution.
“As far as the conditions go, the hall is pretty and practice facilities are good,” Antosen told the media in pre-tournament interaction. “I haven’t been here for over three years. I pulled out of the India Open due to air pollution. I know there is a big difference in pollution season by season. Right now, it’s fine,” he added further.
Antonsen has cited air pollution as the reason for his withdrawal at India Open 2026 and paid a mandatory $5000 fine after missing the tournament.
When asked if he will comeback for the India Open next year, Antonsen said he won’t mind paying the $5000 fine if the tournament is held from January to March.
“Every year, when I see the calendar, I am like, okay, they are just instantly giving me a $5,000 fine. I don’t know if next year will be the same. I haven’t really decided 100% yet,” he said.
He further said that it’s not right to host the India Open in the pollution season. “The pollution during that season is pretty insane. I don’t think it is the right move for the BWF to host the tournament in January or February in Delhi. Hosted this time around, it seems much better from my perspective,” said Antonsen.
Antonsen, who is World no 4, is set to feature in the men’s singles category and will be Denmark’s medal prospect in absence of former World Champion Viktor Axelsen.
“No, I don’t feel any additional pressure. The only pressure I feel is the pressure coming from within. I hold myself to high standards and I want to win and claim the biggest titles,” Antonsen said.