‘Don’t mind paying a $5000 fine for skipping India Open’: Anders Antonsen

Antonsen has cited air pollution as the reason for his withdrawal at India Open 2026 and paid a mandatory $5000 fine after missing the tournament. (Express Photo by Pritish Raj)

Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen, who skipped India Open Super 750 earlier this year due to pollution, expressed his satisfaction with the conditions of World Championships at the IG Indoor Stadium.

However, he mentioned that he won’t come back if the India Open continues to be there in the month of January or February due to air pollution.

“As far as the conditions go, the hall is pretty and practice facilities are good,” Antosen told the media in pre-tournament interaction. “I haven’t been here for over three years. I pulled out of the India Open due to air pollution. I know there is a big difference in pollution season by season. Right now, it’s fine,” he added further.