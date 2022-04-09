An Se-young: Korean challenge awaits Sindhu

Wanting to assert herself on the BWF circuit now, Sindhu who earlier peaked towards World Championships and Olympics and Asian Games, is now looking for consistency at the median events.(Twitter/BWFmedia)

The semifinal of a Super 500 tournament (that’s third tier in hierarchy of badminton events on the circuit) isn’t exactly the big stage PV Sindhu’s epics are associated with. But the Korea Open Last 4 clash writes itself into a supercharged contest, given the opponent and Sindhu’s own revised goals.

Wanting to assert herself on the BWF circuit now, Sindhu who earlier peaked towards World Championships and Olympics and Asian Games, is now looking for consistency at the median events. So while the likes of Tai Tzu Ying and world and All England champion Akane Yamaguchi are not around in Suncheon, there is still a formidable opponent in Korean teen An Se-young.

Tipped to take over global dominance in coming years, the Korean already won the season-ending World Tour Final title last December, denying Sindhu her own second. An Se-young leads Sindhu 3-0 in career clashes in fact, with not one clash hitting the decider. The straight sets wins are down to the Korean’s mix of steady defending and anticipation and a potent attack that brooks no forgiveness of errors.

Not only does ASY lord over pace of rallies, she can also exert Sindhu’s long strides like on the end of a string, by playing a furiously complete all-court game that’s taken her to World No 4. And yet, Sindhu can be tasked with breaking the spell of the Korean who’s playing at home. For one, Sindhu has fond memories of settling scores in Korea. It’s at the Korea Open soon after her famous 2017 World Championship loss to Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow, that Sindhu avenged her Glasgow defeat in a rematch that was another long rally-wringer.

If anything, the 3-0 history will be seen as ripe to be shredded, to overcome a hitherto undefeated opponent. Busanan Ongbamrungphan isn’t the toughest of opponents, but matches with her tend to be a good whetting stone for Sindhu to sharpen her scything racquet. She will need to carry the unrelenting momentum from the quarters against Busanan into the semis. Because the Korean sets the tone pretty early.

In their 3 matches so far (21-14, 21-17; 21-11, 21-12; 21-16, 21-12), ASY has simply taken off from 5-4, 2-2 and 8-7 in the opening sets, not allowing Sindhu a sniff at the lead. Once the opener’s lost, Sindhu has been beaten mentally and on strokes in the second, her resolve smothered under hopelessness, her movements barely inspiring any defiance.

The Indian No. 7’s combative attitude in beating down Busanan can come in handy against ASY who has a good compact read on the predictable Indian when she’s cornered. It’ll be a test of coach Park’s motivating abilities and tactical improvisations, against the poised Korean.

What Sindhu can bank on is that ASY can be brought under pressure with an aggressive yet tactically shrewd game, the way Akane Yamaguchi toggles between the two methods. The Korean has lost the most to the Japanese whose defense-to-offense transitions have been on the mark and without the usual errors.

So, Sindhu will need to take the initiative early, come armed with Plan B, and not slump her shoulders should ASY get her usual first dibs. Chinese He Bingjiao too has defeated ASY on pure tactical steadfastness.

Srikanth vs Jojo in Men’s semis

Kidambi Srikanth won himself a confidence-boosting 21-12, 18-21, 21-12 victory against the wily Korean Son Wanho, his nemesis of many years, to enter the semifinals. The Indian is in the mental form of his life, and would kick himself if he doesn’t convert the self belief into a title here.

It was in the manner of his third set against the Korean harp — that technical automaton and retrieving monolith — that Srikanth raised hopes of going the distance, despite the 21-18 second set speedbump. Sure he got distracted at 16-15 in the second and stretched a regulation straight sets win to a 62 minute drag.

But the 29-year-old looked irritated enough at having being forced into a decider and being made to exert. On Saturday, he plays the tricky Indonesian Jonatan Christie. Like HS Prannoy would tell him after the Swiss Open loss, it is difficult to pinpoint that one big weapon that aids the Asiad title holder.

He has a broad repertoire, but not the booming powerstrokes that overtly intimidate. His biggest weapon against Srikanth might well be precision — his own accuracy and the demands he makes off his opponents to not err. So those typical wayward Srikanth smashes need to disappear.

Srikanth holds the advantage at the net where he’s cudgeling and clean and altogether more classy than most. The two can battle on wits, but Srikanth is a touch too talented of the two. Where Christie holds the edge — and this can prove all important — is that he’s gone out there and won the titles. This isn’t a final so he might not be as dialled in, but a title has eluded Srikanth for so long now, that the tripping-strings might well be cobwebs in his head and nothing more.