Allow shuttlers to drop ‘national duty’ if they are pursuing training for the All England – both will be chalked up as ‘Indian wins’ eventually

Fans of Indian badminton won’t really mind if a PV Sindhu or Lakshya Sen or Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win the All England. The sentiment is like that comical shrug-emoji, because India is truly starved for top-tier titles, and it’s been 25 years (yes, a quarter century) since the last one.

What Indian fans probably need to be cognizant of, however, is that training for the All England or any big tournament, might imply opting out of India-duty for the Badminton Asian Team championship, where the Badminton Association of India, felt obliged to march off their top players in what often ends up as performative ‘national duty.’ Declining to “play for India” is still seen as hoo-ha – not kosher, in the sport (in India). So several top names trudge to wherever the Asian team events (alternate years of Team and Mixed team) get held, breaking their training block rhythm – which is so necessary for a big tournament like All England.

Shuttlers also risk injury in this event, always held around February, because they can’t be seen as saying No to “representing India.” Sometimes it leads to a miserable situation like when Sindhu had to pull out at the last minute, and China’s notorious visas meant no replacement got named or sent. A youngster missed out on an opportunity. This is particularly glaring this edition, because in the last one in 2024, Anmol Kharb and Ashmita Chaliha turned the opportunity to gold, when Indian women got crowned champions. So, young talent can make good a chance if they are keen to play.

The ‘Asian team’ mess was back in 2026, though. Sindhu withdrew and Lakshya Sen couldn’t play first singles in quarters against Korea, in a tie where it was clearly down to three singles wins. There was no clarity – if he had gotten his back cooked playing Loh Kean Yew, or it was a precautionary pull-out from the tie. Ayush Shetty, who had gamely pulled out a win over Kenta Nishimoto, was clearly not yet prepared for back to back No 1 singles duties.

Teams get picked on rankings to avoid controversy, not comprehending that there’s nothing more controversial than losing, and nothing more triggering for fans than watching a proud India team, tamely exit. All because of an obligation.

It’s nearing 20 years of Pullela Gopichand harping on badminton’s most basic tenet – Do not chase rankings, focus on being fit enough to win 5 tough matches in a tournament week – and devote everything to that. All else is secondary.

This has turned into an intractable problem because procuring funding for this trip restricts BAI’s selection options. They have to pick the top names. The top names, in turn, are half reluctant. Half-hearted sides with undercooked training and with half their minds on the European swing and All England, keep travelling and returning with poor results February after February. India are Thomas Cup champions of 2022 and Asian women’s team gold winners of 2024, so there’s a legacy to guard. But what good does losing (and crumbling) do, to any legacy? Not much.

Story continues below this ad

There’s a twist in this tale, with the players themselves conflicted. For years, India’s top names have headed to these team events because of the ranking points on offer. Just turning up – win or lose notwithstanding – gives every player 10 percent of their existing ranking points. Should they land wins, 1 percent of the opponent’s total points too get added to their heap.

It’s difficult to resist, and Sindhu did well to not risk her metatarsal for the lure of cheap points. A tiny quibble is she could’ve pulled out much earlier if she was aware of the medical condition, and opened up the chance for a youngster. Though SAI could’ve still rejected funding that replacement. And all this mess is under the pretext of following rules.

But any injury aggravated at the Asian team events only because players reckon they have no choice of saying ‘No’, is avoidable. An injured player dragging himself on the court and struggling, is not the best way to “represent India”. Perhaps, shuttlers need the assurance that a resting or rehabbing or quietly training player, preparing for the All England and giving his best and winning at Birmingham, will be celebrated equally grandly or even more, than a team title. But dithering communication, or pocketing points without being committed to the team win, isn’t doing India any good.

There’s nothing ‘selfish’ about prioritising events on the Tour like All England and preparing for them – Indian badminton really isn’t big enough to crinkle noses at a Super 750 or Super 1000 title, nor petty enough to grudge players the ideal training. Nor is India behind the Iron Curtain of 1980s, where opting out of teams should be seen as traitorous.

Story continues below this ad

A keen youngster wanting to play and hungry to prove themselves, is infinitely better than stars half-heartedly carted around to show full strength.

ALSO READ | Devika Sihag training with PV Sindhu: How Thailand Masters winner is perfecting her power smash

None of the singles Top 10s from other Asian powerhouses were at Qingdao either, and it is viewed at best as a tournament for development squads to test their next rung.

When Anmol Kharb won 2-2 deciders for India, she proved India’s young talent can be trusted to try. It’s high time BAI allows players to opt out of national duty, and more importantly, players clearly state their training periodisation, fitness and availability status, and go ahead and play only if they want to. Taking to the court when not at 100 percent harms both player and country – it’s a farce best nipped at the selection stage.

It’s too early in the season to pull on the cloak of pretence, and tournaments are remembered, not rankings. Fans need to finally understand no shuttler can be dialled in all 12 months to win, or even for three straight months – so respect the absences when they rest, heal and stay away to train. This is tried and tested, and brought India medals and titles once upon a time.

Story continues below this ad

Also, an All England win would really be swell. India’s alleged golden age of badminton – now nearing two decades since Saina’s Philippines win – without an All England, rings of something utterly missing.