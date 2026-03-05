All England Open: Why Lakshya Sen’s second round opponent is tricky

Though the two have not played since May 2023, the Hong Kongese holds a 3-0 h2h advantage over the Indian, built from a very specific style of game. (AP Photo)

Coach Vimal Kumar had joked that next Sunday could witness Lakshya Sen vs Ayush Shetty in the All England finals, though the younger Indian was found wanting in stamina at the finish, leaving only Sen as the Indian capable of going the distance. Yet, a tricky opponent stands in his path – NG Ka Long Angus.

Though the two have not played since May 2023, the Hong Kongese holds a 3-0 h2h advantage over the Indian, built from a very specific style of game.

The reason are the 31-year-old’s deceptions which are always lethal for his Indian challenger half a dozen years his junior.