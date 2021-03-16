‘Beyond absurd’: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap in another Covid test confusion a day before All England

With the All England Open set to kickstart on Wednesday, Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap found themselves in another episode of lack of information and confusion in relation to their Covid-19 tests a day ahead of the tournament.

While Saina on Tuesday said that she is still waiting for her Covid-19 test report, fellow shuttler and husband Parupalli said that his test results for the virus returned ‘inconclusive’ and that he would have to sit for another one.

The two took to Twitter and tagged Badminton World Federation (BWF), hoping their issues are addressed quickly with the tournament beginning a day after. They also mentioned that the tests were done more than 30 hours ago.

The London Olympics bronze medallist said that she has not been able to practice for the tournament and could not even hit the gym without the test results. She wrote, “Ok I have to do this now ! Matches are starting tomorrow at the All England and still no reports of the Covid test done 30hrs before . No practice , no gym .. for 2 days now.”

Calling it ridiculous and absurd, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli said, “What kind of testing is this? 31 hours later still inconclusive and a re-test again god knows when … matches start tomorrow!

Ok I have to do this now ! Matches are starting tomorrow at the @YonexAllEngland and still no reports of the Covid test done 30hrs before . No practice , no gym .. for 2 days now . 🤷‍♀️ @bwfmedia — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 16, 2021

What kind of testing is this ? 31 hours later still inconclusive and a re-test again god knows when … matches start tomorrow ! @YonexAllEngland @bwfmedia #beyondabsurd #ridiculous — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) March 16, 2021

During the Thailand Open in January, Saina had returned positive in the third Covid-19 test that she took in quarantine in Bangkok. She was taken to the hospital along with HS Prannoy, who also tested positive first but returned negative on getting further tests done.

The ace Indian shuttler had complained of lack of information and confusion when she was asked to be taken to hospital back then. She had tagged BWF in a tweet and said, “I still didn’t receive the covid test report from yesterday it’s very confusing and today just before the warm up for the match they tell me to got to hospital in bangkok … saying that I m positive ..according to rules the report should come in 5 hours.”

While Saina has drawn in-form seventh seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in her first round and might meet Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour next in the All England Open 2021, Parupalli is supposed to open against world number one Japanese Kento Momota, who is returning to international circuit after a horrific car accident last year that saw him undergo an eye surgery.

Meanwhile, Sport.tv2.dk reports that a Danish coach has tested positive at All England. Other squads who the report says are in trouble are India and Thailand. Two Indians have tested positive. More details awaited.