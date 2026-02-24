All England Open draw: Lakshya Sen handed early Shi Yu Qi challenge yet again, PV Sindhu faces a familiar rival in first round

The Indian star has lost four of the matches played on the circuit against Shi and that was the first time they met at the Hangzhou Asian Games team event.

Written by: Vinayakk Mohanarangan
4 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 09:04 PM IST
All England Open Lakshya Sen PV SindhuLakshya Sen has been drawn to face world No 1 Shi Yu Qi in the very first round while PV Sindhu will take on a familiar rival in the round of 32 in Thailand's Supanida Katethong. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha and Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

Just like the World Championships last year in Paris, Lakshya Sen has been drawn to face world No 1 Shi Yu Qi in the very first round at the All England Open in Birmingham next week. The Indian star, ranked 12 currently, has lost four of the matches played on the circuit against Shi since the first time they met at the Hangzhou Asian Games team event, where the Indian had incidentally won.

Since then, Shi has had Lakshya’s number, winning four in a row. At an event where he has registered some of the biggest wins in his career including making the finals in 2022, world No 12 Lakshya will have to pull off another upset to navigate further.

Elsewhere in women’s singles, double-Olympic medallist PV Sindhu faces a familiar rival in the round of 32 in Thailand’s southpaw Supanida Katethong. The Indian star has struggled in the past to deal with the high tempo badminton of left-handed Katethong, but they haven’t faced each other since March 2024.

In the nine previous meetings, Sindhu has the edge at 5-4 but Indian fans will remember world No 16 Supanida beating her at India Open back-to-back in 2022 and 2023. Supanida hasn’t had the best of starts to the year, losing in the first round at Malaysia Open and India Open, and also going down in the quarterfinals at Indonesia Masters against Devika Sihag, who can perhaps pass a tip or two to her senior colleague. Should Sindhu prevail, it doesn’t get any easier as she is slated to face world No 2 Wang Zhi Yi in the second round.

In a season where she made quarters at Malaysia and India, Sindhu will draw inspiration from the World Championships faceoff where she took out the Chinese. However, having pulled out of the Asian Team event, the current status of her fitness is iffy. All four Chinese including Akane Yamaguchi and Tomoka Miyazaki are in Sindhu’s half, as is Ratchanok Intanon.

Also Read | Sindhu, Srikanth, and the All England question: Gopichand on its relevance and India’s hopes

Men’s doubles is perhaps India’s best bet at this year’s All England and the fourth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty start with a winnable fixture against world No 34 Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai of Malaysia. Should they win that, they’d get a chance to avenge their semifinals defeat at the World Championships in Paris last year against China’s Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yu. The Chinese duo, who finished with the silver medal, outserved the Indians with plenty of flicks and will offer a stern second-round challenge.

Ayush Shetty is the second Indian player in the men’s singles draw and he will have to overcome Indonesia’s next big hope Alwi Farhan in a rematch of the 2023 BWF World Junior Championships semifinal. Ayush, who won bronze that edition, lost to the eventual champion Farhan in straight games. In women’s singles, Malvika Bansod also has a challenging first-round opponent in Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yufei, while Unnati Hooda is drawn to face eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Story continues below this ad

India’s most recent consistent performers at the All England Open have been the women’s doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. They start off against a scratch pair in Sayaka Hirota and Ayako Sakuramoto. The former is the 2020 All England champion with her previous partner Yuki Fukushima while the latter has been in the top 10 before with a different partner. In mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila take on Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin of Malaysia while Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde face fifth-seeded French duo Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue.

Vinayakk Mohanarangan
Vinayakk Mohanarangan
twitter

Vinayakk Mohanarangan is Senior Assistant Editor and is based in New Delhi. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy returns to Chepauk after South Africa debacle
Varun Chakaravarthy India T20 World Cup
Sikandar Raza lifts Zimbabwe cricket out of the abyss, after crisscrossing world as T20 freelancer
Sikandar Raza India vs Zimbabwe

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
The Bluff movie review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines in swashbuckling spectacle without the sting
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Ercell in The Bluff
Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: 'There are so many unfinished songs'
arijit singh update
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
tariff refund
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
fail
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments