Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Live Score, All England Open Badminton Semi Final: Red-hot Lakshya eyes spot in the final

Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Live Score: Lakshya Sen takes on Victor Lai in the semifinal of All England. (AP)

Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Live Score, All England Open Badminton Semi Final 2026 LIVE Score Updates: After a straight-games victory against Li Shifeng in the quarterfinal on Friday, India’s Lakshya Sen will look to punch his ticket to the All England Open final when he takes on world No. 16 Victor Lai in the semifinal on Saturday.

Lakshya has been on a roll in this tournament, having defeated world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yuqi in the opening round and then followed up with another win against Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus in the Round of 16. On Friday, he blazed past a familiar rival in Shifeng with a stellar all-round performance to continue his amazing form in the event.

Story continues below this ad “Happy with the way I played both sets. But credit to him he played well. Like he played a very solid game with quite some long rallies,” Sen told BWF. “Both of us were getting tired. But happy with how I stuck on there with long rallies. Coach was also saying be extra prepared after long rallies because even he is tired. So don’t give any easy mistakes,” Lakshya told BWF after the win against Shifeng that ended a streak of three straight defeats against an opponent he has been playing against since junior days. Read more about his quarterfinal performance here. FOLLOW UPDATES FROM LAKSHYA SEN VS VICTOR LAI ALL ENGLAND SEMIFINAL BELOW Live Updates Mar 7, 2026 05:47 PM IST All England Open badminton semifinals LIVE SCORE: Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Before Lakshya's match, the first men's singles semifinal is coming to a thrilling conclusion. Kunlavut Vitidsarn is the only seeded player left in the final four and he is on the verge of getting knocked out. Mar 7, 2026 05:44 PM IST Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton. It's been a fine week for Lakshya Sen in Birmingham as he has made it to the semifinal of the prestigious tournament for the third time in his career. And pulling off some impressive wins along the way. Can he go one step further? A semifinal awaits against Canada's Victor Lai. Match expected to start around 6.30 pm IST. India's Lakshya Sen plays a shot against China's Li Shi Feng during a men's singles quarterfinals match on day fourof the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England, Friday, March 6, 2026. (David Davies/PA via AP) Lakshya Sen after entering All England semis: ‘Was extra prepared after long rallies… didn’t give any easy mistakes immediately after’ The beauty of badminton as Lakshya Sen has highlighted on two successive days is, you needn’t pin your opponent and corner them to the edges of the court. Sending the shuttle into that far, back corner where the opponent will wish for extendable limbs in chasing that fluttering flighty bird, always gets the job done. After NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, Lakshya Sen kept sending tracer bullet shuttles to Chinese Li Shifeng’s far forehand back corner, to set the early tone and eventually won the match 21-13, 21-16 in 60 glorious minutes. (READ MORE)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd