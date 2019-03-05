All England Open Badminton Championships 2019: Singles and doubles draws, match timings, telecast channel

The prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships is upon us and will get underway on Wednesday, March 6. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth India will be represented by all their big match players including PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and Saina Nehwal. All the three will aim to end the 18-year-old drought and emulate the feat of Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand by winning the elusive title.

All England is the oldest badminton tournament in the world. Only doubles discipline was contested at the first edition.

The tournament will feature a total of 155 matches that will be played in Birmingham. The total purse value for the championship is USD 1 million with the singles champions bagging USD 70,000 and USD 74,000 allocated for the doubles winners.

Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma are in the men’s singles draw while PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are playing in women’s singles. Featuring in the doubles are the teams of – Manu Attri – Sumeeth Reddy, Meghna Jakkampudi – PS Ram, Ashwini Ponappa – N Sikki Reddy, Pranaav Jerry Chopra – N Sikki Reddy.

Sindhu, Saina, and Srikanth have been handed relatively tricky draws. Sindhu will start her campaign against South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun. Nehwal, on the other hand, faces Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour in the first round. Kidambi Srikanth will face France’s Brice Leverdez in the opening round.

When does the All England Open Championships start?

All England Championships start on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 10.

What are the timings of All England Open Championships?

All England Championships Open play starts and ends at different timings everyday. The schedule is given below.

Where is All England Open Championships being held?

All England Open Championships will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which TV channel will live broadcast All England Open Championships?

All England Open Championships will be shown live on Star Sports.

Where can one live stream All England Open Championships?

All England Open Championships can be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also follow the live scores and updates of Indian shuttlers participating at the tournament on IndianExpress.com.

DATE & TIMINGS-

Wed 6 Mar Round of 32 (Opener) 9am 11pm

Thur 7 Mar Round of 16 11am 8pm

Fri 8 Mar Quarter Finals (1) 10am 3pm

Fri 8 Mar Quarter Finals (2) 5pm 10pm

Sat 9 Mar Semi-Finals (1) 10am 3pm

Sat 9 Mar Semi-Finals (2) 5pm 10pm

Sun 10 Mar Finals Day 12pm 6pm