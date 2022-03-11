All England Open 2022 Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming: All you need to know

The All England Open will see top badminton players from around the world gather at Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England, where it’s been held since 1994, from 16-20 March to compete in one of the most prestigious trophies on offer.

Last year saw Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia clinch the men’s singles title for the first time in his career. Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Viktor Axelsen, the player Lee beat in the 2021 All England final, is the top seed for this tournament and will kick off his efforts to reclaim the title against India’s 2019 World Championship bronze medallist Sai Praneeth. Two-time world champion Momota Kento of Japan will be one to watch as he mounts a challenge to return to the top after winning the All England in 2019.

Okuhara Nozomi claimed her second women’s singles. Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying is world number one and won the silver medal at Tokyo 2020. She’s also had a lot of happy memories at the All England Open having won it on three occasions in 2017, 2018 and 2020. Okuhara’s compatriot Yamaguchi Akane is another favourite for the women’s singles title. Not to be forgotten is 2019 world champion and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu. It’s been over a year since the Indian shuttler switched coaches and she has slowly been raising her game. Last year Sindhu finished runner-up in the World Tour Finals and recently picked up her first tour title since 2018 when she won the Syed Modi International in January.

All-England Open 2022 Top Seeds

Men’s Singles:

1. Viktor Axelsen – Denmark

2. Kento Momota – Japan

3. Anders Antonsen – Denmark

4. Chou Tien-chen – Chinese Taipei

5. Anthony Sinisuka Ginting – Indonesia

6. Lee Zii Jia – Malaysia

7. Jonatan Christie – Indonesia

8. Ng Ka Long – Hong Kong

Women’s Singles:

1. Tai Tzu-ying – Chinese Taipei

2. Akane Yamaguchi – Japan

3. Chen Yufei – China

4. An Se-young – South Korea

5. Nozomi Okuhara – Japan

6. P. V. Sindhu – India

7. Ratchanok Intanon – Thailand

8. He Bingjiao – China

Watanabe Yuta was crowned twice in a day after first winning the men’s doubles with Endo Hiroyuki and then returning to the court to clinch the mixed doubles with Higashino Arisa. Two-time world champions Matsumoto Mayu and Nagahara Wakana took home the women’s doubles honours.

All-England Open 2022 Schedule:

1st round- March 16

2nd round- March 17

Quarter-final- Match 18

Semi-final- March 19

Final – March 20

Where to watch All-England Open on TV?

Fans in India can watch the All England Open Badminton live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD from March 16.

Where to livestream All England Open online?

All England Open Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar in India.