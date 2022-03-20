All England Open Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen in final action?

All England Open 2022 Finals Live Streaming: World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen showed nerves of steel as he stunned defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia to book a maiden final berth in the All England Badminton Championships on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Sen became only the fourth men’s singles player after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final of the prestigious tournament after outwitting sixth seed Lee 21-13 12-21 21-19 in a gruelling semifinal match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

While Padukone (1980) and Gopichand (2001) are the only two Indians to have won the prestigious event, Nath (1947) and women’s singles player Saina Nehwal (2015) had lost in the final.

In the summit clash on Sunday, Sen faces top seed and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Sen is the only Indian left in the final fighting for the title.

Where is the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen taking place?

The All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will take place at the Utilita Arena Birmingham at United Kingdom.

What time does the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen start?

The All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will start after 7:30 pm IST. It is the last match of the day.

Where can I watch the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen?

The All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will be aired live on VH1, MTV, History TV 18 channels in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen?

The live streaming of the All England Open 2022 finals between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will be available on the Voot Select app and website. You can also catch the live updates here at indianexpress.com.