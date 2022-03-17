All England Open 2022 Live: Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth, Lakshya in 2nd round action

All England Open 2022 Live: Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth in action on Day 2

All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Live: PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal began their All England Championships campaign with easy straight-game wins over their respective opponents in the women’s singles. The world number 7 Sindhu will meet Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in the second round. Saina, who had reached the final here in 2015, will face second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. If Sindhu and Saina win their respective second round matches, they will face each other in the quarterfinals.

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen lived up to their billing to notch up opening round wins. Former World No. 1 Srikanth plays World No.5 Anothony Sinisuka Ginting in the second round while Lakshya, German Open 2022 runner-up who defeated compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-17, 21-7 in the first round, will take on Dane Anders Antonsen.

In men’s doubles, fifth seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty meet the German duo of Mark Lamfuss and Marvin Seidel. In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand made it to the second round where they meet Indonesian pair Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu.