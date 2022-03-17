All England Open 2022 Live: Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth, Lakshya in 2nd round action

All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Live: PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal began their All England Championships campaign with easy straight-game wins over their respective opponents in the women’s singles. The world number 7 Sindhu will meet Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in the second round. Saina, who had reached the final here in 2015, will face second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. If Sindhu and Saina win their respective second round matches, they will face each other in the quarterfinals.
In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen lived up to their billing to notch up opening round wins. Former World No. 1 Srikanth plays World No.5 Anothony Sinisuka Ginting in the second round while Lakshya, German Open 2022 runner-up who defeated compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-17, 21-7 in the first round, will take on Dane Anders Antonsen.
In men’s doubles, fifth seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty meet the German duo of Mark Lamfuss and Marvin Seidel. In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand made it to the second round where they meet Indonesian pair Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu.
Day 2 starts with Lakshya Sen looking to dislodge World No 3 Anders Antonsen. The good Dane (as against Great one, Viktor Axelsen), is the bridge generation at age 24, and has 3 Tour titles to boast of, besides a silver and bronze from World Championships. Despite his consistency and some big ticket contests, he's not quite spoken in the same breath as Momota, Axelsen, Lee Zii Jia or Chou Tien Chen.
Sen vs Antonsen is 0:0 in head to head, and the only time their paths crossed was on the way to the World Championships podium at Huelva 2021 where both won bronze.
Antonsen is fresh off warding off World Champion Loh Kean Yew and that ridiculous low reflex return from Loh everyone's talking about. The quirky Dane with the headbangers locks, could absorb those ridiculous returns, let Loh walk away with applause and hogging highlight clips, but get the job of winning done.
Sen evicted Sourabh Verma in quick straight sets and stayed fresh for the big Round 2 match at hand. After the German Open where he packed off Axelsen (who is still figuring out what happened), Sen will look to best the Good Dane.
