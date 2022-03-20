scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 20, 2022
All England Open 2022 Finals Live: Lakshya Sen to face Viktor Axelsen

All England Badminton Championships Live Updates, All England Open 2022 Finals: Lakshya Sen is up against world number one and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen as they fight for title

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 20, 2022 8:54:21 pm
All England Open 2022, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022All England Open 2022 Live: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen

All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Finals Live: World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen showed nerves of steel as he stunned defending champion Lee Zii Jia to book a maiden final berth in the All England Badminton Championships.

Sen is now up against world number one and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen and goes into the contest with a 1-4 head-to-head record. The lone win for the world number 11 Indian against the Danish player had come in their last meeting at the German Open, where Sen overcame him in three games.

The young shuttler is now only the fourth Indian men’s singles player to reach the final of the prestigious tournament after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand. Considered a child prodigy, Sen is now just a step away from emulating his mentor Padukone.

Live Blog

All England Open 2022 Finals Live Updates: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Match Updates, Schedule, Live Streaming Details here

20:54 (IST)20 Mar 2022
Matsuyama/Shida won against Zhang/Zheng
20:44 (IST)20 Mar 2022
Fikri/Maulana outplay Ahsan/Setiawan!
20:43 (IST)20 Mar 2022
Akane YAMAGUCHI beat Seyoung AN!
20:32 (IST)20 Mar 2022
Lakshya Sen at All-England: Unemotional, unruffled, unstoppable

There is that tight-lipped, blasé eyed Emoji on the smiley page of most phones. Or a memory filament of a yellow-clad captain (in blue too) in control of his universe in cricket. It’s that rare un-Indian face in sport because it’s patently unemotional – with a nonplussed bearing, living nowhere, but in that moment, unaffected by what’s gone by, unruffled by what is to come. It’s that stillness before a 10.8 of India’s Olympic gold from a Beijing Monday morning, not calling attention to the trigger finger. In badminton, it’s the Lakshya lull, moments before young Sen’s storming of success. (Read More)

How Lakshya Sen aced the tactical game against Lee Zii Jia

Sen beat Lee Zii Jia prominently and breathtakingly at 20-19 and other monster big, important points in the semis of the All England. (Twiiter/SAI Media)

Elite sport watched at the stadium and on TV has no time for your past struggles. For ancient history or even recent form. Lakshya Sen takes it to another level, scrunching every battle into the big decisive points. The movements are frenetic, but there’s an economy of dramatics otherwise. Lee Zii Jia was felled in the opening set of course with Euclidean geometry. But he hit back to parity.

Sen beat Lee Zii Jia prominently and breathtakingly at 20-19 and other monster big, important points in the semis of the All England. There were tactics to take the lead, tactics to respond to a second set reversal and tactics to render all that redundant by going from 12-16 down to 21-19 Third Set & Match. The opener first. Sen was playing into the wind, which means Jii Zia was watching the shuttle move further than he hit with the drift propelling it from behind him. Sen put the fear of the long and wide into Zii Jia’s heart. This was a classic use of compact defense inducing anarchy into the rival’s attack. (READ FULL STORY)

