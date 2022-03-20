All England Open 2022 Finals Live: Lakshya Sen to face Viktor Axelsen

All England Open 2022 Live: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen

All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Finals Live: World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen showed nerves of steel as he stunned defending champion Lee Zii Jia to book a maiden final berth in the All England Badminton Championships.

Sen is now up against world number one and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen and goes into the contest with a 1-4 head-to-head record. The lone win for the world number 11 Indian against the Danish player had come in their last meeting at the German Open, where Sen overcame him in three games.

The young shuttler is now only the fourth Indian men’s singles player to reach the final of the prestigious tournament after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand. Considered a child prodigy, Sen is now just a step away from emulating his mentor Padukone.