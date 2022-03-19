All England Open 2022 Day 4 Live: Lakshya Sen to take the court soon

Gayatri Gopichand, daughter of Pullela Gopichand & Sydney Olympian doubles shuttler, PVV Laxmi, decided to play doubles a few seasons ago. In Treesa Jolly she found an attacking partner. (Special arrangement)

All England Open 2022: Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly pull off a famous victory

A day earlier, Treesa Jolly was across the court from her jump-smashing, attacking role model, Indonesian Olympic champion, Arpriyani Rahayu. And in the next 24 hours, she took over the attacking mantle from her hero in women’s doubles at the All England, and rattled Korean World Championship silver medallists Lee Sohee – Shin Seungchuan.

Gayatri Gopichand has always borne the instinctive reflexes at the net – she likes the pace of that eyeball to eyeball position and revels in the confrontation while keeping her poise. Elated just two days back to get an entry into All England, she seamlessly looked the part, holding her nerve and switching serves on a historical day for Indian women’s doubles at All England.

The pair of 19-year-olds took the attack to the World No 2 Koreans, to score an eye-popping 14-21, 22-20, 21-15 victory, making for Friday’s biggest blockbuster at Birmingham. (READ MORE)

Lakshya Sen enters semifinals of All England Championships

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen advanced to the men’s singles semifinals of the All England Championships after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover on Friday.

The 20-year-old from Almora, who had secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runners-up finish at the German Open last week, will face the winner of the match between Malaysia’s sixth seed Lee Zii Jia and Japan’s second seed Kento Momota in the last four round.

Fifth seeded Indian pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, failed to cross the quarterfinal hurdle losing 22-24 17-21 to Indonesian top seed Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in 47 minutes. (READ MORE)