All England Open 2022 Day 4 Live: Lakshya Sen battles Lee Zii Jia

All England Open 2022, Day 4 Live: World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen advanced to the men’s singles semifinals of the All England Championships after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover on Friday. The 20-year-old from Almora, who had secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runners-up finish at the German Open last week, will face Malaysian Lee Zii Jia in the last four round.

Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand on Friday progressed to the semifinals of the All England Championships by registering a shocking win over Korean second seeds Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan.

Treesa and Gayatri, world no 46, notched up a stunning 14-21 22-20 21-15 win over Lee and Shin in an hour and seven minutes to join men’s singles shuttler Lakshya Sen in the semifinals of the prestigious tournament. They also became the first Indian women’s pair to make semis of All England and will now face the Chinese pair of Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu to book a spot in the final.