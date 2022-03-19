All England Open 2022 Day 4 Live: Lakshya Sen battles Lee Zii Jia

All England Open 2022, Day 4 Live: World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen advanced to the men’s singles semifinals of the All England Championships after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover on Friday. The 20-year-old from Almora, who had secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runners-up finish at the German Open last week, will face Malaysian Lee Zii Jia in the last four round.
Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand on Friday progressed to the semifinals of the All England Championships by registering a shocking win over Korean second seeds Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan.
Treesa and Gayatri, world no 46, notched up a stunning 14-21 22-20 21-15 win over Lee and Shin in an hour and seven minutes to join men’s singles shuttler Lakshya Sen in the semifinals of the prestigious tournament. They also became the first Indian women’s pair to make semis of All England and will now face the Chinese pair of Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu to book a spot in the final.
The first game goes to Matsuyada/Shida. Some wonderful touches by the Japanese pair and their placement was fabulous. Jeong/Kim haven’t quite come to grips with their opponents at this point and to be fair, they have looked a little nervous too.
Much has happened in Lee Zii Jia’s life since the last time he played Lakshya Sen in a 11-13, 11-3, 1-6, 11-6 loss in 2016’s experimental format. He became All England champion in 2021, beating Kento Momota in quarters. Then he played a rollicking 30-29 first set against Viktor Axelsen, lost the next 20-22, before squishing Axelsen 21-9 to win the title.
So Sen effectively stands in the path of the Malaysian’s title defense.
READ MORE: 👇
Fikri/Maulana knock out the Minions Gideon and Sukamuljo after a hard fought match. That must be termed as an upset. Fikri/Maulana prevail 22-20, 13-21, 21-16.
A day earlier, Treesa Jolly was across the court from her jump-smashing, attacking role model, Indonesian Olympic champion, Arpriyani Rahayu. And in the next 24 hours, she took over the attacking mantle from her hero in women’s doubles at the All England, and rattled Korean World Championship silver medallists Lee Sohee – Shin Seungchuan. Gayatri Gopichand has always borne the instinctive reflexes at the net – she likes the pace of that eyeball to eyeball position and revels in the confrontation while keeping her poise. Elated just two days back to get an entry into All England, she seamlessly looked the part, holding her nerve and switching serves on a historical day for Indian women’s doubles at All England.
(READ MORE)
A brilliant performance by An Se Young to knock out Tai Tzu Ying. She visibly frustrated Tai with the length on her lifts and superb defence.
World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen advanced to the men’s singles semifinals of the All England Championships after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China gave a walkover on Friday. The 20-year-old from Almora, who had secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runners-up finish at the German Open last week, will face the winner of the match between Malaysia’s sixth seed Lee Zii Jia and Japan’s second seed Kento Momota in the last four round.
(READ MORE)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the All England 2022 semi-final where Lakshya Sen will take on Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia for a spot in the final while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will aim to continue their blazing form as they lock horns with the Chinese pair of Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu.