All England Open 2022 Day 3 Live Updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Gideon-Sukamuljo, the ‘Minions’

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

India's most exciting contemporary players to watch on the international circuit are easily Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Consistently high quality against the biggest names, forever in contention in a face-off, the young duo can be trusted to put up a quality show no matter who the opponents. Chipping away at the big names they may be, but it needs restating that Satwik Chirag operate in one of the toughest categories internationally, with the Indonesians, Koreans, Taiwanese, Chinese and Japanese immersed in the MD discipline for years, and with a history going back decades.India has only just started out nudging the big names in the last decade through Rupesh-Sanave, Manu-Sumeeth and now the high achieving Satwik-Chirag. Throw into the mix a wicked draw that pits them against Indonesian No 1s Marcus Fernaldi Gideon - Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, the buzzing world class 'Minions.' Head to head: 10-0 to the Indonesians. But can the All England be the day? Luck doesn't win you matches in sport and Satwik-Chirag will have to make their own breaks. Starting with forcing a decider if the start isn't ideal. Only 1 of the 9 matches with the Minions have gone the distance. Three matches (with play graphs available of 7) have seen the Indians jostle upto 17-17, 20-20 and even a 24-24 in 2018. But by and large, the Minions amp up their pace and race far too ahead for the Indians to catch up. Yet it must be stressed that by their usual standards, the Minions haven't exactly had the most dominant 2021 with losses to Hoki-Kobayashi and the Olympics loss to Aaron-Soh. The pandemic has dented their halo of invincibility, and a calm, cerebral takedown by the Indians with both hitting high notes of offense, might just give them a toe hold into the door to push back the 0-10 score.Very difficult, but it's what top pairings of the world have to do to stake claim to titles.