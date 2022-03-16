scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Must Read
Live now

All England Open 2022 Live: Arjun, Dhruv Kapila to begin India campaign

All England Badminton Championships Live Updates, All England Open 2022 Day 1 India Line-up: The top Indian players, including Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Srikanth have failed to lift the prestigious trophy.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 16, 2022 3:38:13 pm
all england live, all england open 2022 live, live streaming of all england openAll England Open 2022 Live: HS Prannoy will be in action tonight. (File)

All England Badminton Championships Live Updates: All eyes will be on in-form shuttler Lakshya Sen, double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth as they look to break India’s 21-year title drought at the All England Championships, which begins on Wednesday.

The top Indian players, including Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Srikanth have failed to lift the prestigious trophy with Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Prakash Padukone (1980) still remaining the only two Indians to claim the coveted title.

While Saina had come close by reaching the finals in 2015, it remained elusive for Sindhu, who has otherwise claimed medals in all other big-ticket events such as Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

While Sindhu, seeded sixth, will once again be in the reckoning, it will be unseeded Sen who will be in focus this time, given the kind of build-up the 20-year-old had ahead of the Super 1000 event.

Live Blog

All England Open 2022 Live Updates: All England Open Badminton Championships 2022, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Match Updates, Schedule, Live Streaming Details here

15:38 (IST)16 Mar 2022
News from the court

The contest between HS PRANNOY and Kunlavut VITIDSARN is set to begin in another 40 mins or so. Stay tuned for live updates.

15:34 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Prannoy vs Kunlavut

Maiden meeting for HS Prannoy against Kunlavut Vitidsarn in India's opening Singles match at Birmingham.

The Thai 3-time Junior World champion and winner of German Open has freshly entered Top 20, sitting at No. 18. Prannoy, also a former Youth Olympics silver medallist and World Juniors bronze winner from way back in 2010, has re-entered Top 25 and sits at No. 24. His career high was World No 8 four summers ago. 

Interestingly, Prannoy enjoyed a chunky 2-0 head to head against the last prominent Thai on the circuit, Boonsak Ponsana.

15:17 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Watch: Live action from court

The ongoing match on the court is between China's ZHANG Shu Xian, ZHENG Yu against the Japanese duo of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.

15:09 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Order of play of Wednesday

Here is all you need to know:

14:58 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Indians in action tonight!

Indian action at the All England to kick off with upcoming Men's Doubles pairing of MR Arjun & Dhruv Kapila taking on the iconic  Indonesians Hendra Setiawan & Mohammad Ahsan, dubbed the 'Daddies' by fans. The Indonesians enjoy a 1-0 head to head advantage from the only time the two pairs met at the Asian Team Championship just before the pandemic lockdowns hit in 2020. The young Indian pair had gone down in three sets after taking the opener 21-10.

Rankings:
Arjun / Dhruv No. 40
Ahsan / Setiawan No. 2

14:56 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Hello and Welcome

All eyes will be on in-form shuttler Lakshya Sen, double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth as they look to break India’s 21-year title drought at the All England Championships, which begins tonight. Top Indian players — including Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Srikanth — have failed to lift the prestigious trophy and Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Prakash Padukone (1980) remain the only two from the country to claim the coveted title.

While Sindhu, seeded sixth, will once again be in the reckoning, it will be unseeded Sen who will be in focus this time, given the kind of build-up the 20-year-old had ahead of the Super 1000 event.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd