All England Championships: Saina Nehwal loses to familiar foe Tai Tzu Ying to end campaign

Saina Nehwal’s campaign at the All England Championships came to an end on Friday as the Indian shuttler went down 15-21, 19-21 to familiar opponent Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

Advertising

Two-time defending champion Tai Tzu now has won her last 13 matches against London Olympics bronze medallist Saina, which includes last year’s match between the two shuttlers in the same competition. The last time Saina won against Tai Tzu was in 2013.

Tai Tzu, who is on course to complete hat-trick of titles in All England Championships, made a remarkable recovery from injury that she suffered in World Tour Finals last year. She began the quarterfinals against Saina on a positive note, taking the first point.

Without much resistence from Saina, Tai Tzu dominated completely to take her lead from 4-2 to 11-3 at the mid-game interval. Saina, who got a pep talk from Parupalli Kashyap, returned from the break with confidence as she narrowed the gap to 7-13 before making it 12-15. The 2015 finalist Saina, however, could not keep up as she went on to lose the first game.

Saina found her groove in the second game with a good start, taking the lead over Tai Tzu 3-1 before making it 5-3 in her favour. She then broke serve to take a five-point lead, going into the mid-game break with 11-8 lead.

Advertising

The match became intense afterwards and saw some gruelling rallies. Tai Tzu made a comeback to level the game 13-13 before snatching the lead away from Saina, who tried to let the match slip away from her hands. Tai Tzu proved to be the better of the two as she took the game as well as the match with two brilliant smashes when the the match was level at 19-19 in the second game.