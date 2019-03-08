All England Badminton Championships 2019 Live Score, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Badminton Live Score Streaming: Saina loses quarters

All England Badminton Championships 2019 Live Score Streaming, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Badminton Live Score: Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth carry India’s campaign forward on Friday as they fight for a spot in the semifinals of the All England Championships in Birmingham. Eighth-seeded Saina will take on her nemesis and two-time champion Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, an opponent who defeated her in last 12 outings, while the 26-year-old Srikanth will face world no 1 Kento Momota of Japan, who has beaten the Indian five times last season.

While 2015 finalist Saina rallied her way to a 8-21 21-16 21-13 win over Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt in a 51-minute contest to make it to the quarterfinals, seventh seed Srikanth recovered from a mid-game slump to register a 21-17 11-21 21-12 win over Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie, his first victory over the Indonesian in the last three meetings.