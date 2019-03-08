All England Badminton Championships 2019 Live Score, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Badminton Live Score Streaming: Saina loses quarters

All England Badminton Championships 2019 Live Score Streaming, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Badminton Live Score: Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth carry India’s campaign forward on Friday as they fight for a spot in the semifinals of the All England Championships in Birmingham. Eighth-seeded Saina will take on her nemesis and two-time champion Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, an opponent who defeated her in last 12 outings, while the 26-year-old Srikanth will face world no 1 Kento Momota of Japan, who has beaten the Indian five times last season.
While 2015 finalist Saina rallied her way to a 8-21 21-16 21-13 win over Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt in a 51-minute contest to make it to the quarterfinals, seventh seed Srikanth recovered from a mid-game slump to register a 21-17 11-21 21-12 win over Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie, his first victory over the Indonesian in the last three meetings.
Saina loses quarterfinals
Saina Nehwal does well in the second game but Tai Tzu proves better as the Indian shuttler loses her quarterfinal match 21-1, 21-19. With the match level at 19-19, Tai Tzu takes the game as well as the match with two brilliant smatches!
Tai Tzu snatches lead
Tai Tzu snatches the lead from Saina Nehwal and how! Brilliant shots by the shuttler and a few errors from the Indian, Tai Tzu leads 19-18. Match is at a very crucial stage
Match level
The match gets super intense after the mid-game break with Tai Tzu levelling the second game 13-13. The match is slipping away from her hands.
Saina leads 13-11
Another grueling rally as the match gets super intense after the mid-second game break. Long rallies and Saina leads 13-11. Can she win this one?
Mid-game break
Saina Nehwal has brought her A game on as she goes into the mid-game break with 11-8 lead after losing the first one. Saina has taken full advantage of errors by Tai Tzu
Saina breaks serve
Saina breaks serve to take a five-point lead after Tai Tzu won a long rally. The Indian shuttler has brought her A game on.
Saina maintians lead
Saina Nehwal maintains her lead as the score reads 5-3 in her favour. The eight-seed needs to maintain her dominance in this game. The lead puts a smile on Saina's face
Brilliant start from Saina in the second game
What a confident and brilliant start from Saina in the second game as she leads Tai Tzu 3-1. A confidence boost by fellow badminton player and now husband Parupalli Kashyap seems to have worked.
Saina loses first game
Saina comeback
Saina continues her comeback after the break. She narrows down the gap to 15-12. Good job by the Indian as she earns a few points.
Saina narrows gap
A brilliant smash from the Indian shuttler and Saina narrows the score down to 7-13. Saina needs to continue the comeback.
Saina trails at mid-game break
Few errors from Saina Nehwal and the Indian goes into the mid-game break trailing Tai Tzu Ying 11-3. Brilliant dominance from the Chinese Taipei shuttler.
Tai Tzu runs with the lead with Saina not far behind
Tai Tzu Ying starts off well, but the first long rally of the match is won by Saina with a delicious drop shot. Tai leads 4-2.
Tai draws first blood
Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei takes the first point of the match. Remember, Saina does not have a good head-to-head against her opponent but needs to maintain calm and patience to overtake the two-time champion
Saina quarterfinal match underway
Saina Nehwal against rival Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. This is the first match of the day as quarterfinals action is now underway
