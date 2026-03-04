All England Badminton: Satwik-Chirag go down in straight games to teenage Malaysians

India will have a special place in the careers of teenagers Aaron Tai-Kang Khai Xing. At the end of 2025, having graduated to the senior circuit after winning the Junior World Championships gold in 2024, the 19-year-olds went on a stirring run of three finals in three tournaments. They won the titles at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow and Guwahati Masters before losing at the Odisha Masters. It signalled that they were ready to make the transition; on Wednesday at the All England Open, they well and truly signalled their arrival among the men’s doubles elite, and it was an Indian pair at the receiving end.

Fourth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were stunned in straight games in the first round as Aaron-Khai Xing prevailed 23-21, 21-12 in 42 minutes.

“We can’t guarantee a win, but we promise we will fight. We want to know where we stand against top 10 players,” Khai Xing was quoted as saying by The Star before the tournament. And fight they did, restricting Satwik-Chirag’s attacking prowess with a no-lifting, flat-and-parallel style that the Malaysians often employ these days against the Indian former world No.1 pair.

It started well enough for Satwik and Chirag. The first couple of points established the tempo at which the Indians were looking to play, starting in fourth gear. The Malaysians had seemingly done their homework too, with the diminutive leftie Aaron hitting a flick serve to the tall Chirag successfully – an area that has bothered the Indians in the recent past. But the latter kept their noses in front, staying sharp in service and return situations, going up 7-3.

There was a rare extended point at 8-5 and the Indians switched between the parallel stance and front-and-back seamlessly before Chirag killed the rally with a sharp body attack on Aaron, who was bearing the brunt of the Indians’ smashes at that stage. Another such kill at the net gave Satwik and Chirag an 11-6 lead in the interval.

The longest rally of the match at that stage came at 8-12, and perhaps that was a turning point. The Malaysians withstood the early attacks from the Indians, forced them to lift defensively and Khai Xing completed the exchange with a series of smashes aimed at Satwik. The gap would soon close to one point at 12-13 after an excellent change of direction from the supremely agile Aaron and the momentum had swung.

No respite

By this stage, Satwik-Chirag would have known they were in for a strong challenge. The rally at 15-13 saw Chirag desperately diving to his left at the net to keep the shuttle alive but the Malaysian pressure paid off eventually. The lead would vanish at 16-16 and a soft mid-court backhand drive error from Satwik handed the Malaysians the lead at 17-16.

The game was slipping away from the fourth seeds now after a service error from Chirag saw them trail 17-19 but he made amends immediately with a superb return of serve. A breakdown in communication between Indians, however, gave Aaron-Khai Xing two game points. Inexperience showed there as they snatched at the first one and Satwik brought out his big booming smash to push it to 20-20.

With no Hawkeye provision on Court 4, Chirag and Satwik could not review a call on the backline that they were convinced went out, and it handed a third game point to the world No.33 duo. Eventually, the fourth game point was converted by the youngsters with that low, parallel style of attack continuing to cause strife for the Indians as they have to crouch constantly while defending.

If the Indians were hoping to establish some daylight early in Game 2, there wasn’t much to separate the pairs in the opening exchanges. It was, in fact, Aaron-Khai Xing who took the lead early and extended it to 9-6, playing with a spring in their steps and not letting Satwik-Chirag impose their attacking style. It would be 10-7 after another rally where it was the Indians taking all the pressure that eventually culminated with Chirag squatting on the court.

Coach Tan Kim Her had to come up with some serious intervention at the interval with his wards down 7-11, but the deficit increased to six after the Indians made a couple of errors trying to force their way into the game. The frustrations only grew after another line call upset the Indians, resulting in a 10-16 scoreline, and after that, the errors kept piling up. A superb serve from Aaron set up eight match points, and they needed just one to register the biggest win of their young careers on their Super 1000 debut.