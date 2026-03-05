All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 LIVE Score: (Picture Credit: Badminton Photo)

All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 LIVE Score: After a stunning win against world No 1 Shi Yu Qi Lakshya Sen is up against Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus in the round of 16 of the All England Open in Birmingham on Thursday. Lakshya made quite a start to the tournament, beating the top seed and defending champion Shi 23-21, 19-21, 21-17. Lakshya played one of his best matches in recent times coming through in 78 minutes agains a player he had lost four times in a row on the BWF World Tour. Lakshya has made finals at the All England in 2022 and semis in 2024.

Later, the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto face Hong Kong seventh seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in the round of 16. Kapila and Crasto registered a 21-17, 21-19 win over Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin of Malaysia in the first round.

Story continues below this ad Lakshya and Dhruv-Tanisha are the last Indian contenders at this year’s All England, the second Super 1000 event on the BWF World Tour calendar. “I’m feeling really good and happy with the way I played today,” Lakshya had told BWF after his opening-round win. “I’ve been in the same situation a couple of times, in really close matches and lost. I’m happy with the way I pulled it out in the end and kept my patience.” Sen chalked his win down to patience at the end points. “Being patient and changing tactics every now and then, because once he starts reading the game, I have to change a little bit here and there. The net was crucial. And being patient throughout the match was the key. I knew not a lot of easy points were coming, so I had to wait for my chances to hit.” Read more about Lakshya’s win against Shi Yu Qi here. SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF ALL ENGLAND OPEN: Live Updates Mar 5, 2026 02:56 PM IST All England Open R16 live updates: Lakshya Sen vs Ng Ka Long Angus Shi Yu Qi, who hasn't lost in the opening round of a tournament in more than a couple of years, reflected on his defeat to Lakshya Sen: "It’s normal to lose a game, and especially when I haven’t played any tournament for so long, and also from the back injury that I had. There was some discomfort in my wrist as well. So in general, I’m not in my best form, and I only had one week practice before this, and during today’s match, we both made quite a few mistakes, but I think I’ve tried my best to play this match.” (via BWF) Mar 5, 2026 02:50 PM IST All England Open R16 live updates: Lakshya Sen vs Ng Ka Long Angus Shivani Naik writes: Beating Yuqi, the reigning world title holder and defending champion, Sen emulated his former coach Prakash Padukone, who had taken out the incumbent Liem Swi King of Indonesia in 1978. But it was in how Sen flummoxed the Chinese master of deception, Yuqi, with his own elastic wrists, generating disguises both ways, that his biggest win (yet) will be remembered. The 78-minute match was a lot about the physicality in retrieving and sticking in there. But it was mostly about the fearlessness to finish from an advantageous position, something that Sen had not managed on the biggest stages yet, costing him medals. Read more about Lakshya's win on Tuesday against Shi Yu Qi here. Mar 5, 2026 02:49 PM IST All England Open R16 live updates: HELLO! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton. It's round of 16 action at the prestigious All England Open in Birmingham today and we have two matches to look forward to. First up, opening up the day's proceedings on the main court, will be Lakshya Sen vs Ng Ka Long Angus. Later in the day, mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will be in action. Stay tuned. Lakshya Sen rides underdog tag and catapult smash to upset World No. 1 Shi Yuqi at All England Belting smashes that generated power from his forearm and catapult-wrist, Lakshya Sen caused a furore at the All England, defeating China’s World No. 1, Shi Yuqi, 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in Birmingham on Tuesday. Beating Yuqi, the reigning world title holder and defending champion, Sen emulated his former coach Prakash Padukone, who had taken out the incumbent Liem Swi King of Indonesia in 1978. But it was in how Sen flummoxed the Chinese master of deception, Yuqi, with his own elastic wrists, generating disguises both ways, that his biggest win (yet) will be remembered. READ MORE

